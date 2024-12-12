Stanton Optical Expands to Open First Store in Jonesboro, AR

Stanton Optical Jonesboro - Your Ultimate Destination for Glasses, Contacts, and Sunglasses Stanton Optical: We Make Eye Care Easy, Accessible, and Affordable for All Stanton Optical Jonesboro Staff Celebrating Grand Opening Ceremony Meet Stan the Penguin, Stanton Optical's Brand Ambassador – Discover Unbeatable Offers at Stanton Optical Jonesboro Store Before They're Gone! With over 1,500 frames to choose from, Stanton Optical is the one-stop shop for all your eye care needs

JONESBORO, AR, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stanton Optical, a pioneer in affordable and accessible eye care, announces the grand opening of its latest store in Jonesboro, AR on [December 2nd. This new addition at 2200 Red Wolf Blvd. Suite 300 Jonesboro, AR 72401 strengthens Stanton Optical's commitment to delivering on its mission of Making Eye Care Easy across 290+ locations nationwide.Convenient Eye Care for Less“We're thrilled to introduce Stanton Optical to the Jonesboro community, providing accessible and budget-friendly eye care options for the whole family. For 18 years, Stanton Optical has been committed to making eye care easy and affordable for everyone, especially in these challenging economic times. By working directly with manufacturers and Physicians Eyecare Group, we ensure our customers receive the best prices on eye exams, glasses, and contact lenses without sacrificing quality. Recognizing that not all our customers have vision insurance, we strive to provide options that fit every budget.”, said Daniel Stanton, founder and CEO of Stanton Optical.With its on-site optical labs, you can walk in, get an eye exam, and get single-vision glasses made the same day in as fast as 30 minutes. At Stanton Optical, you can even find over-the-counter eye care solutions to help you get through allergy season. Their in-store and online offers provide big savings that allow you to stay within budget while receiving comprehensive eye care. Stanton Optical also accepts most vision insurance, FSA/HSA, VSP out-of-network, and offers special pricing for EyeMed, Medicaid, and Military families.Consumer-Centric Services and Telehealth InnovationStanton Optical is a growing retail brand under Now Optics, a leader in the optical industry who developed innovative telehealth technology to provide patients with affordable hi-tech eye exams, well before the pandemic. Tapping into its national network of affiliated doctors to date, the company has conducted more than 3.5 million telehealth eye exams, something no other optical retailer can offer.Stanton Optical sets itself apart by offering same-day appointments, welcoming walk-in eye exams, same-day glasses and offering the best value in eye care: Two Pairs of Glasses starting at $79 (including Anti-Glare/UV lenses and a FREE Eye Exam). Hours for the new optical store in Jonesboro are Monday – Friday from 9 am-7 pm, and Saturday from 9 am-6 pm. The new location is less than two miles from Nettleton Diamond Railroad Crossing and walking distance from large retail stores.For more information or to schedule an appointment , visit us at www.stantonoptical.com or call (870) 668-7005.About Now Optics:Now Optics remains at the forefront of the eye care industry, consistently delivering on its mission of Making Eye Care Easy. With an omnichannel offering and locations across 32 states and growing, Stanton Optical ranks among the top optical retailers nationwide. The brand is dedicated to enhancing customer experiences by merging expert eye care with affordable and convenient eye health and eyewear choices.

