GOSI Concludes Regional Social Security Forum, Setting a Record for the Highest Participant Attendance in Its History

H.E. Abdulaziz Al Boug, Gosi Governor

RIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The activities of the Regional Social Security Forum for Asia and the Pacific (RSSF Asia-Pacific) concluded today in Riyadh. Hosted over three days by GOSI , the Forum saw participation from representatives of government and private entities and social security experts from around the world, where they reviewed key innovations and insurance solutions, as well as prominent opportunities and challenges in insurance protection.In his speech during the closing ceremony of the forum, His Excellency the Governor of GOSI, Abdulaziz Bin Hassan Alboug, thanked all attendees and participants and everyone who contributed to the success of the forum, making it an exceptional platform for fruitful cooperation and constructive dialogue.H.E. AlBoug said: "This Forum has achieved a historic milestone, garnering the highest number of registrations ever recorded in the history of the regional Forum. This accomplishment reflects the significance of our collective mission and the enthusiasm within our community.”H.E. the Governor commended the participants for elevating the caliber of the Forum through their dedication. He extended a warm welcome for their future participation in the Kingdom’s upcoming events, emphasizing that it will always be an honor to provide a platform for meaningful collaboration and dialogue.The Secretary-General of the International Social Security Association (ISSA), Marcelo Abi-Ramia Caetano, expressed his gratitude to Saudi Arabia’s GOSI for hosting the forum and for their efforts in achieving an exceptional level of organization.In his speech, he emphasized the importance of leveraging the Forum's outcomes to strengthen social security laws in the region. He stated: "The success of the Forum reflects the commitment of participating countries to support the transformation of social insurance laws and foster innovation to keep pace with global developments. We look forward to implementing the recommendations reached during the Forum to expand social insurance coverage for all."The final day featured a high-level session on social security policies in the Asia-Pacific region. Moderated by Dr. Mohammed Azman, President of the International Social Security Association (ISSA), The session examined the most important strategies to strengthen social security as a major investment in achieving sustainable social and economic development. It also addressed key challenges facing social security systems in the region, such as demographic changes and rapid economic transformations, and innovative solutions to overcome them, such as enhancing inclusiveness, expanding coverage, and developing digital tools to deliver more efficient and flexible services.The discussions on the final day focused on the theme "Enhancing and Adapting Social Security Systems in Asia and the Pacific." Participants explored strategies to achieve comprehensive coverage by aligning systems with demographic trends, labor market shifts, and socio-economic transformations. Several panel discussions were held, including a session titled "Ensuring Social Security Coverage for All Workers," which addressed the challenges faced by insurance laws in achieving comprehensive coverage for all workforce segments. Participants discussed proposed solutions and enabling factors to promote inclusivity and ensure all workers benefit from social protection services. The session also explored the potential to expand benefits to include unemployment, parental leave, rehabilitation, and other forms of support.During the second session, titled "Adapting Social Security Systems to Meet the Needs of Ageing Societies," speakers shared global best practices for supporting the elderly and ensuring the sustainability of services such as long-term healthcare. The session highlighted the importance of proactive and preventive social security strategies to promote health, activity, and employability. Successful experiences from various countries were also showcased. The final session, titled “Resilience and Transitions: Optimizing the Positive Impact of Social Security," focused on the importance of adapting to global changes and economic crises to ensure the sustainability of services in the future. Speakers emphasized the need to develop flexible strategies capable of addressing challenges faced by social protection laws globally, especially during crises.On the sidelines of the Forum, the third day featured ongoing activities at the accompanying exhibition, showcasing the latest insurance products and solutions provided by social insurance organizations. Attendees engaged with innovative technologies and advanced insurance solutions designed to improve clients' quality of life and ensure the sustainable continuity of services.It is worth noting that Saudi Arabia’s hosting of the Regional Social Security Forum for Asia and the Pacific underscores its commitment to fostering international collaboration and supporting the development of effective and sustainable social protection laws across the region to meet societal aspirations. The Forum serves as a valuable opportunity for exchanging experiences and expertise relating to social insurance laws in Asia and the Pacific.

