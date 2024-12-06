California has a new Bar exam: It is time to become aware of what those changes mean for California law students

BarGraders + Educato

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The California State Bar has decided to stop using the Multistate Bar Examination (MBE) for its multiple choice section, and in 2025 will shift to questions developed by Kaplan that are focused on California Law. Prospective examinees are faced with the “unknown” as legacy MBE practice material may now be irrelevant, and it will take time for traditional Bar preparation resources to catch up with the new format. Luckily, BarGraders X Educato already launched a robust alternative.Already a leader in California Bar prep, BarGraders uses a combination of advanced technology and twenty years of industry expertise to provide students with AI based learning tools that are targeted, effective, and easy to use. In response to the revamped California Bar Exam, BarGraders released practice multiple choice questions tailored towards the new format. These practice multiple choice questions are available immediately.With an absence of resources geared towards the new iteration of the California Bar Exam, it is important for students to start practicing as soon as possible. By using BarGraders practice multiple choice questions, they can familiarize themselves with the content and style of this new test, ensuring that they are ready by the time exam season comes.Further enhancing the practice experience are hypotheticals, practice questions, model answers, and IRAC explanations. Technology-enabled tracking guides students through their mistakes and progress, ensuring that practice is not only about getting the reps in, but also focused on overcoming difficulties and transforming weak points into strengths.Check with your law school for special discounts and promo codes, and happy studying!

