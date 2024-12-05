Bigfella Auto Express Offers Insights on Safeguarding Vehicles During Transport Amid Rising Auto Theft Concerns

Bigfella Auto Express

Customers deserve a service provider who is as invested in their vehicle’s safety as they are. We’re proud to offer solutions that provide not just convenience, but real security.” — Andre Bramwell

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With increasing concerns over vehicle theft during transport, Bigfella Auto Express is offering crucial tips to help consumers protect their vehicles. This comes in the wake of high-profile incidents such as the theft of former Cubs player Kris Bryant’s Lamborghini through a luxury car hacking scheme​.

Andre Bramwell, founder of Bigfella Auto Express, said:

"Auto theft is becoming a more sophisticated crime, and it’s important for vehicle owners to take proactive steps to ensure their cars are protected when being transported. We aim to provide customers with practical guidance to safeguard their assets."

In recent years, thefts of high-value vehicles during transport have been on the rise, with criminals using advanced technology to track and steal vehicles. The case of Kris Bryant's Lamborghini is a notable example of this new wave of crime, where hackers gain access to a vehicle's tracking system to steal it​. With these methods becoming more common, vehicle owners need to be more vigilant in protecting their cars during transport.

To help customers secure their vehicles, Bigfella Auto Express has outlined a few essential steps:

1) Verify Transport Company’s Legitimacy

Always confirm that the transport company is properly registered with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). This ensures the company complies with federal regulations and has the necessary insurance coverage for a vehicle.

2) Screen the Carrier and Driver

Request information about the carrier’s history, insurance, and safety ratings. It’s also important to verify the driver’s identity before the vehicle is handed over. Ask for the driver’s name, company ID, and relevant credentials.

3) Document the Vehicle’s Condition

Before transport, take detailed photos of the vehicle from multiple angles, noting any existing damage. This documentation will be vital in the event of any disputes.

4) Review and Sign the Bill of Lading

Ensure the Bill of Lading accurately reflects the vehicle’s condition before it is shipped. This document serves as a contract between the transport company and the customer, so it’s essential to check it thoroughly.

5) Track the Vehicle in Real-Time

Use companies that offer GPS tracking to monitor a vehicle throughout the transport process. Bigfella Auto Express provides customers with real-time updates, giving them added peace of mind.

6) Remove Personal Items from the Vehicle

It’s recommended to remove any valuables or personal items from the car before transport. Most auto transport insurance policies do not cover personal items left inside the vehicle.

7) Choose a Trusted Company with Positive Reviews

Conduct research on the transport company by reading reviews from previous customers. This will help assess their reliability and track record when it comes to handling high-value vehicles.

Bigfella Auto Express: Committed to Customer Security

At Bigfella Auto Express, the security of the vehicle is a top priority. The company follows strict vetting procedures for both drivers and carriers, ensuring that every vehicle is covered by insurance during transit. Customers can also track their vehicles using GPS throughout the shipping process, adding another layer of security.

Bramwell added,

"We go above and beyond to ensure the protection of our customers' vehicles. By offering full transparency and real-time tracking, we strive to make the transport process as safe and secure as possible."

For more information on how Bigfella Auto Express safeguards its customers and to learn more about best practices for protecting the vehicle during transport, visit Bigfella Auto Express.

