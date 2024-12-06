Physna and Palantir Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize 3D Data Analysis for Defense and Commercial Sectors

We are thrilled to partner with Palantir; combining our technology with Palantir's platforms will enable organizations to unlock unprecedented insights from their 3D data.” — Paul Powers, CEO of Physna

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Physna, a leader in advanced 3D AI, search and analysis technology, today announced a strategic partnership with Palantir Technologies Inc., a global pioneer in data integration, enterprise AI and analytics platforms. This collaboration, which has demonstrated success with initial deployments, integrates Physna’s 3D insights with Palantir’s product suite, enabling new capabilities and deeper AI insights that take complex 3D relationships into account.The majority of enterprises and government agencies have access to large quantities of 3D data (such as CAD models, digital twins, or simply physical access to parts that can be 3D scanned). Physna, short for “Physical DNA”, uses proprietary technology and processes to normalize that 3D data and evaluate complex relationships previously invisible to software. This empowers customers to make data-driven decisions with capabilities such as: Precise part identification and evaluation, automated supplier matching, part deduplication and standardization, accelerated job quoting, accelerated design, and AI predictions ranging from part performance to cost and manufacturing requirements.Meanwhile, Palantir offers powerful insights into data throughout an organization as a whole. When an organization’s 3D insights from Physna are paired with these insights from Palantir, the result is multiplicative. Together, this partnership aims to enhance data harmonization, enrich data ontologies, and deepen AI-driven insights for both Department of Defense (DoD) and commercial customers.Enhancing Data HarmonizationPhysna’s cutting-edge 3D insights will seamlessly integrate into Palantir Foundry's Ontology. This integration will ensure that 3D data is harmonized with other data sources, providing organizations with a comprehensive view of their assets and operations.Enriching Data OntologyOntology is enriched by incorporating Physna’s analyses of physical assets and their interrelationships with Palantir’s broader insights. This enhanced ontology will allow for more accurate modeling of complex systems, helping facilitate better decision-making and operational planning across various industries.Enabling AI and Predictive InsightsOnce Physna's 3D data is integrated into Palantir's Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), organizations will be able to leverage advanced AI models to analyze geometries, predict maintenance needs, optimize designs, and identify potential issues. This integration will enhance operational efficiency by providing AI-driven insights across the entire value chain.About PhysnaPhysna is a leading provider of advanced 3D AI, search and analysis software. By transforming 3D models into detailed data, Physna enables organizations to better understand and utilize their 3D assets, driving innovation and operational efficiency across multiple sectors.For more information, visit https://www.physna.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.