Winter feeding for deer and elk is reserved for emergencies, and F&G is watching for them

The downsides of feeding big game

It’s human nature to want to feed animals, especially when they appear stressed. We feed our pets, our livestock, and we may have bird feeders in our yards for wild birds.

But deer and elk don’t fall into those categories, and there are serious downsides to feeding them.

First, it may not have the effect people think. It is usually difficult, if not impossible, to get feed to all the herds. The largest, fittest animals will often drive the smaller, weaker ones away from the feed, which ironically, are the ones who would benefit the most, while the hardiest would likely survive without the feed.

Feeding can unnaturally congregate large herds, which can further degrade the available forage by overgrazing it and damaging it for years ahead, feeding can attract predators, and spread disease and parasites between animals.

Feeding may also short stop herds that are able to migrate to other places that could sustain them. And as past experience has shown, particularly with mule deer, animals fed one winter may return to the same place the following winter expecting to be fed again.

So while emergency feeding may help some of the herds in some instances, it’s not a fix-all, and there are significant downsides to consider before feeding starts.

Deer aren’t birds, and unauthorized feeding can cause more harm than good

It’s also important that people don’t start feeding big game animals. Although well intended, feeding big game animals - particularly deer - can lead to a variety of unwanted situations.

First, people will probably give them the wrong food, and it could be deadly. Mule deer have evolved to survive on low-nutrient plants, and their digestive systems are adapted to it. When sparse, low-nutrient food is replaced by nutrient-rich forage, such as alfalfa or commercial feed, it can shock their system and can lead to deadly digestive ailments. Many wintering deer in Idaho have died with a stomach full of food, but the wrong food.

Feeding will also attract more animals, and a few deer can quickly turn into dozens, and after they receive food, they’re probably not leaving until spring.

It’s sad to see animals that appear stressed, and yes, some may ultimately succumb to the stresses of winter, but the bulk herd will survive to be stronger in the long run.