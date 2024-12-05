Top 32 Army recruiters recognized at Washington ceremony

FORT KNOX, Ky. –

Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Wiemer hosted U.S. Army Recruiting Command’s Top Performing Recruiters for Fiscal Year 2024 in a ceremony Dec. 4 in the Hall of Heroes at the Pentagon.

“Today is a day to boast and that’s what we are doing. (Recruiters are) always bragging and boasting about the Army and the opportunities it provides,” Weimer said about the top recruiters and their mission.

The 32 Recruiters who were recognized at the ceremony include:

Sgt. 1st Class Mohamed Kaba

Staff Sgt. Jimmy Burnette

Staff Sgt. Comlan Gnonnou

Staff Sgt. Roberto Haroaguilar

Sgt. First Class Nghiem Nguyen

Sgt. 1st Class Oscar Cisneros

Sgt. 1st Class Lang Lafafuaina

Sgt. 1st Class Shaun Salanoa

Sgt. 1st Class Mackenson Joseph

Sgt. 1st Class Angel Zayasgonzalez

Sgt. 1st Class Sudeep Khadka

Sgt. 1st Class Nathan Whitfield

Staff Sgt. Amber Smith

Sgt. 1st Class Peter Vandine

Staff Sgt. Serrano Cartagena

Sgt. Daniel Forman

Sgt. 1st Class Deunique Jackson

Sgt. 1st Class Chashella Martin

Sgt. 1st Class Roman Fedor

Staff Sgt. Eli Segal

Staff Sgt. Michael Simpson

Sgt. 1st Class Alfred Savoy

Sgt. 1st Class Ommar Wolfe

Staff Sgt. Gregory Stephens

Sgt. 1st Class Nathan Davis

Sgt. 1st Class Ahmad Norman

Sgt. 1st Class Dominique Bryant

Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Salabarria

​Not able to attend

Staff Sgt. Austin Lyle

Sgt. 1st Class Komi Messanh

Staff Sgt. Sherylrose Otieno

Staff Sgt. Sharmelle Williams

In addition to Wiemer, Maj. Gen. Johnny Davis, USAREC commanding general, Command Sgt. Maj. Shade Munday, USAREC senior enlisted adviser, and other senior Army leaders gathered at the Pentagon to laud the top 32 Recruiters for FY 24. During the ceremony, each Recruiter was presented with the Meritorious Service Medal and USAREC Uncle Sam Recruiting plaque.

The Recruiters honored produced the most contracts/board selects from Oct. 1, 2023, through Sep. 1, 2024, and contributed to Recruiting mission success. The top 32 Recruiters enlisted 1,267 new Soldiers (or 2.3 percent of the entire FY24 mission), 43 new doctors and nurses, 39 new chaplains, and assisted 350 Soldiers to attend one of the various United States Army Special Operations Command Selection Courses. These 32 noncommissioned officers are the top .03 percent of the more than 8,500 NCOs assigned as Recruiters.

Both Weimer and Munday spoke about the determination, dedication and perseverance the Recruiters showed to achieve this status. Weimer acknowledged the challenges Recruiters face out in the field.

“I have talked to some of our teammates that lived your journey,” he said to the honorees, “and they will tell you it was one of the toughest things they ever did in their military career, being a recruiter,”

Those honored were able to integrate themselves, some back into their hometowns and others in unfamiliar places and educate the youth of today about the opportunities the Army provides and encourage them to be all they can be.

“I want to say thank you for you dedication and hard work,” said Munday. “Stepping up when the Army needed you. I’d be remiss if I didn’t say without you men and women there is no Army.”