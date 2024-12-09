LaunchPad Golf Expands Across Canada: Bringing High-Tech Entertainment to New Cities

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- LaunchPad Golf, Canada’s leading immersive entertainment destination, is thrilled to announce its largest expansion to date, with new locations planned in North Calgary (AB), South Edmonton (AB), Richmond (BC), Markham (ON), Kitchener-Waterloo (ON), and a new flagship 60-suite venue at Durham Live ( www.dlive.ca ) in Pickering (ON). These new sites will feature exciting entertainment options, broadening LaunchPad’s reach across Canada and creating vibrant spaces for social connection, dynamic gameplay, and unforgettable moments.“Our Canadian expansion demonstrates our dedication to redefining entertainment through continuously evolving technology and premium social environments,” said Barry Ehlert, CEO of LaunchPad. “Each new location will deliver a world-class blend of interactive gaming, cutting-edge technology, delicious food, and a lively social atmosphere for people of all interests.”At the heart of LaunchPad’s offering is its exclusive use of Inrangetechnology, making it the only entertainment venue in Canada with this advanced gaming system. This technology transforms gameplay by enabling precise tracking, dynamic virtual courses, and a variety of interactive games to keep each visit fresh, fun, and engaging.Every LaunchPad location offers climate-controlled suites, perfect for year-round enjoyment, along with a delectable range of food and beverage options. These carefully designed spaces create an ideal setting for corporate events, birthday parties, and casual gatherings, making LaunchPad the ultimate destination for hands-on entertainment. Guests can look forward to a welcoming atmosphere focused on community, camaraderie, and good times, all supported by the latest in entertainment technology.“Our commitment is to provide unforgettable experiences through the seamless integration of technology, guest comfort, and social engagement,” Ehlert added. “As we continue to grow across Canada, we’re excited to bring fresh recreational options and set a new standard in the Canadian entertainment landscape.”For more information about LaunchPad, please visit launchpadgolf.comMedia Inquiries:Jesse GalvonVP Business Development & MarketingEmail: Jesse.Galvon@launchpadgolf.comAbout LaunchPad GolfLaunchPad Golf is Canada’s premier year-round golf entertainment destination, offering a dynamic and immersive experience that blends cutting-edge technology, interactive gameplay, and a vibrant social atmosphere. With climate-controlled suites, exciting new entertainment options, and a range of dining experiences, LaunchPad is the ideal venue for corporate events, social gatherings, and everything in between. Designed for all interests and abilities, LaunchPad creates memorable experiences that foster connection and enjoyment. With two locations in Calgary, Alberta and a major expansion underway across Canada, LaunchPad is setting the standard for modern, social entertainment.

