Governor Shapiro and PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll Join Utz Brands, Inc. for Major Expansion Announcement, Highlighting the Shapiro Administration’s Efforts to Create Economic Opportunity All Across Pennsylvania

The Shapiro Administration’s commitment to streamlining government operations and driving economic development has been instrumental in attracting and retaining investments in the Commonwealth.

Thanks to a pivotal investment, timely coordination, and critical advocacy from PennDOT, a new traffic signal will be installed near the new facility to facilitate increased traffic flow — helping to ensure the project’s success.

Hanover, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro and PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll joined leaders from Utz Brands, Inc. to announce the opening of the company’s new Rice Distribution Center, a 650,000-square-foot state-of-the-art logistics hub in Adams County that consolidates operations from six other Utz facilities. The Governor emphasized how projects like Utz’s expansion demonstrate the importance of public-private partnerships in driving Pennsylvania’s economic growth.

“From day one, my Administration has been focused on getting stuff done for Pennsylvanians and creating more jobs and economic growth across our Commonwealth,” said Governor Shapiro. “Utz’s decision to expand here in Central Pennsylvania is another demonstration of our commitment to creating a business-friendly environment, modernizing infrastructure, and collaborating across agencies to deliver results. Pennsylvania is open for business – and today’s announcement is a win for our Commonwealth.”

The opening underscores the Shapiro Administration’s ongoing efforts to drive economic growth, cut through red tape, and make Pennsylvania a great place to invest and do business. The Rice Distribution Center will centralize Utz’s distribution and retain 180 local jobs, while also creating new economic opportunities in Hanover and supporting the continued growth of Utz – one of Pennsylvania’s iconic snack brands.

PennDOT played a pivotal role in facilitating the project, providing approximately $1.5 million to install a new traffic signal at High Street and Kindig Lane, ensuring improved traffic flow in the area. The traffic signal project, which included engineering, design, utilities, and construction, was completed on a tight timeline thanks to coordination between PennDOT and Pennsylvania’s Office of Transformation and Opportunity (OTO).

A year ago, OTO facilitated a key connection between Utz and PennDOT, providing critical advocacy to ensure the project’s success. This proactive approach builds on Governor Shapiro’s work to improve Pennsylvania’s permitting processes, reduce wait times, and make the Commonwealth more competitive by ensuring government operates at the speed of business.

“PennDOT is proud to support the infrastructure improvements that helped make this new facility possible,” said Secretary Carroll. “Investing in improvements like this new traffic signal not only facilitates economic development but helps keep our communities safe.”

The Shapiro Administration’s approach to streamlining government operations and fostering business growth has been instrumental in attracting and retaining investments in every corner of the Commonwealth. Just last month, the Governor signed Executive Order 2024-04, establishing the PA Permit Fast Track Program to accelerate permitting for key economic development and infrastructure projects.

Today, the Utz company praised OTO’s coordination and PennDOT’s quick turnaround time, pointing to the distribution center’s location on the border between multiple municipalities as a major hurdle the Administration helped them to clear.

“Our new logistics center reflects our commitment to operational excellence and growth,” said Howard Friedman, CEO of Utz Brands, Inc. “This facility expands our capacity, enhances efficiency, and streamlines operations for our customers. We’re grateful for the collaboration with state and local partners that made this vision a reality.”

The Rice Distribution Center, named in honor of Michael W. Rice – a third-generation leader of Utz – represents a critical milestone in the company’s efforts to enhance its logistics network and support volume growth. With 73 dock doors, 375 trailer parking spots, and advanced warehouse management systems, the facility will handle 1.1 billion pounds of product annually — equivalent to 18 billion snack food servings.

