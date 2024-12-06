Texas Elite Spartans Announce Partnership with Fibroid Institute Texas to Champion Women's Health Awareness

Fibroid Institute Texas Becomes Official Women’s Health Partner of the Texas Elite Spartans

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Texas Elite Spartans, one of Dallas’ most successful pro sports franchises, are teaming up with the Fibroid Institute Texas in a trailblazing partnership aimed at tackling women's health issues and empowering communities through awareness and education.This collaboration will focus on raising awareness about fibroid health (a condition that affects millions of women), while emphasizing the importance of proactive care and wellness in sports and everyday life. Together, the Spartans and the Fibroid Institute Texas are set to deliver impactful storytelling, educational initiatives, and game-day activations designed to engage fans, athletes, and the Dallas-Fort Worth community.“Partnering with the Fibroid Institute Texas reflects our commitment to not only supporting women on the field but also driving meaningful change off the field,” said Odessa Jenkins, Texas Elite Spartans Owner and Founder of the WNFC. “This collaboration is about inspiring action, community engagement, and making sure that women have the resources and knowledge to prioritize their health.”The Spartans, a powerhouse in the Women’s National Football Conference (WNFC), are renowned for their relentless drive and commitment to advancing women’s sports. With this partnership, the team invites other local businesses to join their mission to empower women and elevate the conversation around health and wellness.Fibroid Institute Texas, led by Dr. Suzanne Slonim, is a leading provider of advanced, non-surgical treatments for uterine fibroids. As advocates for women’s health, the Institute is dedicated to providing women with the tools to make informed decisions about their care and lead vibrant lives.Fans can expect to see unique activations during Spartans’ games this season, with opportunities to learn more about fibroid health and access resources from the Fibroid Institute Texas.For more information, media inquiries, or sponsorship opportunities, contact operations@texaselitewomensfootball.com.

