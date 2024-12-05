An Evaluation of CBO’s Projections of Deficits and Debt From 1984 to 2023

In this report, the Congressional Budget Office assesses the quality of the baseline projections of deficits and debt that it has made each spring from 1984 to 2023. Since its inception, CBO has regularly published a budget baseline—projections of federal revenues, spending, deficits or surpluses, and debt held by the public—along with a forecast of the nation’s economy. As required by law, the baseline reflects the assumption that current laws governing taxes and spending will generally remain unchanged.

The projections are not predictions of budgetary outcomes; rather, they give lawmakers a benchmark for measuring the effects of policy options or proposed legislation. The projections encompass the current year—the year in which the projections are made—and a period of 10 years in the future (or 5 years in the case of baseline projections made before December 1995).

To assess the quality of its projections, CBO has adjusted them to account for the estimated effects of legislation enacted after the projections were developed. That way, the focus is on the projection errors: The resulting differences between projected and actual deficits and debt exclude the effects of subsequent legislation.

CBO measures the quality of its projections by their tendency to be overestimates or underestimates (centeredness), by the spread in the size of errors (dispersion), and by how much actual outcomes differ from projected ones (accuracy).

The results of CBO’s evaluation are as follows: