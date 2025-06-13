Submit Release
H.R. 275, Special Interest Alien Reporting Act of 2025

H.R. 275 would require the Department of Homeland Security to publish, on a publicly available website, a monthly report on the number and nationalities of Special Interest Aliens encountered by the department during the previous month. Special Interest Aliens are non‑U.S. nationals who, based on an analysis of their travel patterns, potentially pose national security risks to the United States.

On the basis of information about similar reporting requirements, CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost less than $500,000 over the 2025-2030 period. Such spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is David Rafferty. The estimate was reviewed by Christina Hawley Anthony, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

Phillip L. Swagel Director, Congressional Budget Office

