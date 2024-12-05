H.R. 8811, America’s Conservation Enhancement Reauthorization Act of 2024

H.R. 8811 would reauthorize several conservation programs through 2030, including the Black Vulture Livestock Protection Program, a pilot program under the Migratory Bird Program of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The Migratory Bird Program allows states and private parties to legally take black vultures in order to protect livestock. CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 8811 could increase revenues and associated direct spending from civil and criminal penalties collected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act (MBTA) for illegally taking vultures. CBO expects that violations of the MBTA would occur infrequently under the bill and we estimate that enacting the bill would increase both direct spending and revenues by less than $500,000 over the 2025-2034 period; the net effect on the deficit therefore would be negligible. CBO has not estimated the bill’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.