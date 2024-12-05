H.R. 6342, MVP Act

H.R. 6342 would require the Secretaries of Agriculture and the Interior to improve the accessibility of outdoor recreation facilities on federal land and increase access and opportunities for recreation by military service members, veterans, and their families. Some of the bill’s activities could be funded with amounts in the National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund; those amounts are available for spending without further appropriation. Because CBO expects that balances in that fund will be spent under current law, however, we anticipate that any amounts used to fund the bill’s activities would primarily be shifted from amounts that would otherwise have been spent for other projects. CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 6342 would increase direct spending, on net, by less than $500,000 over the 2025-2034 period and would not affect revenues. CBO has not estimated the bill’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.