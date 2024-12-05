H.R. 5103, FISHES Act

H.R. 5103 would create deadlines for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Office of Management and Budget to review and either approve or deny spending plans submitted by applicants requesting assistance to respond to a disaster within a fishery. CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 5103 would affect direct spending because it would accelerate payments of previously appropriated disaster assistance. However, because CBO expects that any amounts spent more quickly would be offset later, we estimate that, on net, those effects would be insignificant in any year and would be zero over the 2025-2034 period. CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 5103 would not affect revenues. CBO has not estimated the legislation’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The legislation contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.