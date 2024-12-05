Wisconsin’s “Maverick” Battalion mobilizes for deployment

TOMAH, Wis. –

More than 60 Wisconsin National Guard Soldiers with the 732nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion’s Headquarters and Headquarters Company were mobilized to active duty November 30, during a deployment sendoff ceremony at Tomah High School.

Following pre-mobilization training the Guardsmen will deploy to the U.S. Central Command area of operations where they will synchronize and control logistics operations in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

732nd CSSB Commander Lt. Col. Maria Garcia was the first to address the Soldiers of the Maverick Battalion with whom she will be deploying.

“The Wisconsin National Guard is known for its discipline, dedication and readiness to respond no matter the mission,” said Garcia. “You have trained to prepare for this moment, and you bring with you not only skill and expertise, but also the heart of our state.”

To Garcia, the deployment represented more than just a duty, but an opportunity to represent the best of Wisconsin and the Army National Guard.

“Let us go forward with the values that define us; integrity, honor and excellence,” she concluded. “We’ll complete our mission knowing that we carry the trust of the people of Wisconsin and our nation, and we'll return home stronger.”

Brig. Gen. Matthew Strub, Wisconsin’s deputy adjutant general for Army, took the opportunity to remind the deploying Soldiers of the deep legacy they carry on their shoulders.

“You are part of a lineage of Citizen Soldiers who have always answered the call to serve and protect both at home and abroad,” said Strub. “Since 1837, when the first militia units formed here, men and women from our great state have stepped forward in times of need to support our communities and uphold the values that we cherish.”

In addition to the 732nd CSSB Soldiers, more than 200 friends and family members attended the sendoff ceremony.

Wisconsin’s Interim Adjutant General Brig. Gen. David May addressed the significance of the sacrifice made not only by the deploying Soldiers but also by the friends and loved ones with whom they would be parted over the holiday season.

“To families and friends, thank you for your role,” said May. “The sometimes silent and unseen strength behind our Soldiers. Trust me, we see you and fully appreciate that you are an indispensable part of our organization's mission.”

May continued by stressing the importance of relying on the support of fellow Soldiers to combat the loneliness and solitude that can often accompany spending the holidays in a deployed environment.

“When this mission is over you'll have the satisfaction of knowing you played a role in keeping your loved ones safe and secure,” May said. “There's no greater gift than that.”

The ceremony concluded with an address from Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers in which he thanked both the families and employers of the deploying Soldiers, before presenting Garcia with a Wisconsin state flag to carry forward to their deployed location.

“As well-trained, highly skilled members of the 732nd Maverick Battalion, you are an integral part of the finest military force in the world,” said Evers. “I have every confidence in your ability to accomplish the mission which lies ahead.”