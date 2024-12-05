Submit Release
Nominate someone for B.C.’s top honours

CANADA, December 5 - On this International Day of the Volunteer, the Government of B.C. is highlighting that nominations are being accepted for its two highest honours: the Order of British Columbia, and the Medal of Good Citizenship for 2025.

The Order of British Columbia, the Province’s top honour, celebrates outstanding achievement, excellence or distinction that has benefited the province or reached beyond its borders. Former or current residents of B.C. who have made extraordinary contributions are eligible. Posthumous nominations are not accepted.

The Medal of Good Citizenship recognizes individuals who have contributed significantly to their local communities on a volunteer basis. This prestigious honour recognizes acts of selflessness, generosity and contributions to the betterment of someone’s local community. Young people between 15 and 25, and posthumous nominations are welcome.

Nominations for both honours must reach the Honours and Awards Secretariat by Friday, April 4, 2025, to be considered next year.

Help recognize extraordinary people in British Columbia by nominating someone today.

To submit a nomination for the Order of British Columbia, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/celebrating-british- columbia/honours-and-awards/order-of-bc/submitting-nomination

To submit a nomination for the Medal of Good Citizenship, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/celebrating-british- columbia/honours-and-awards/medal-good-citizenship/submitting-nomination

