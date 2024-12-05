Wayside Gardens Welcomes the Unique Firefly Petunia: The Glow-in-the-Dark Flower

Firefly Petunia - Light Bio, Inc Firefly Petunia - Light Bio, Inc Firefly Petunia Firefly Petunia

EDINA, MN, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wayside Gardensintroduces the addition of the Firefly Petunia. This new bloom, developed through advanced biotechnology, is the world’s first glow-in-the-dark flower, combining the beauty of nature with innovative science. By day, it is a classic white petunia, but as night falls, it transforms into a luminescent wonder.Key Features and Facts About the Firefly Petunia• World’s First Bioluminescent Flower: Developed using naturally occurring bioluminescent genes from a mushroom, the Firefly Petunia glows at night.• Unique Visual Appeal: A white bloom by day, the petunia creates a glow-in-the-dark display from gardens, patios, and indoor spaces at night.• Energy-Powered Glow: The glow is a result of the plant’s ability to store energy from sunlight or grow lights during the day, then release it as bioluminescence after dark.• Special Care Requirements: While easy to grow, the Firefly Petunia thrives with proper attention, including:o Light: 6-8 hours of direct sunlight or supplemental LED grow lights for indoor growth.o Soil: Well-draining soil enriched with organic matter.o Temperature: Ideal range of 65-75°F with protection from frost.• Creative Uses: From lining garden pathways to illuminating indoor décor, this petunia is versatile and stunning.Why Choose the Firefly Petunia?For gardeners in search of rare and innovative species and unexpected growing experiences, the Firefly Petunia is very unique. Its soft glow brings a sense of wonder and turns ordinary spaces into magical ones. Used in garden beds, containers, or even as event décor, the Firefly Petunia is an excellent option for gardeners’ seeking to add a unique element.# # #About Wayside GardensSince 1920, Wayside Gardens has been America’s premier source for exceptional and unique plants. Known for thoughtfully curated collections of rare, heirloom, and premium garden plants, the offering includes unique specimens that inspire and delight. Their mission is to make gardening rewarding and enriching and to fulfill gardeners wildest garden dreams.For more information, visit WaysideGardens.com or contact us directly by emailing susan.humphrey@parkseed.com.J&P Park, Inc. is a portfolio of hobbyist brands with a long history of providing consumers, wholesalers, and resellers with branded roses, plants, seeds, horticultural supplies, period-based home restoration products, and home brewing equipment. Originally catalog and direct-mail companies, these brands have evolved into successful e-commerce retailers. The company operates a 100-acre property with a nursery and distribution facility in Greenwood, South Carolina, and its executive office is in Edina, Minnesota. Visit www.jpparkinc.com for more information.

