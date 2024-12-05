MAPS 2025 Americas Annual Meeting to Focus on Competency-Driven Career Growth for Medical Affairs Professionals

MAPS 2025 Americas Annual Meeting

Workshops, panels and plenaries offer inspiration aligned with competencies Medical Affairs professionals need to drive career growth and organizational success

By grounding the meeting in the MAPS Medical Affairs Competencies Framework, we’re ensuring that every attendee leaves with not only inspiration but actionable knowledge.” — Charlotte Kremer, MAPS CMO

GOLDEN, CO, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS) is pleased to announce its 2025 Americas Annual Meeting, taking place March 23-26, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana. This flagship event will align closely with the MAPS Medical Affairs Competencies Framework , offering attendees a structured pathway to develop the skills essential for driving their professional growth and ensuring their teams’ success. Join 1,500+ trailblazers from Pharma, MedTech, BioTech, and Agencies—everyone from individual contributors to Medical Affairs Heads and Chief Medical Officers at industry-leading companies.Through a diverse lineup of sessions, including keynote addresses, interactive workshops, and panel presentations, the meeting will focus on empowering attendees to excel across the 7 Domains of the MAPS Competencies Framework, which include Strategy, Scientific & Technical Knowledge, Business Knowledge, Evidence Generation, Customer Engagement & Scientific Communications, Leadership & Management, and Governance & Compliance. Within these competency Domains, meeting sessions will further drill down on one or more of the Framework’s 42 individual competencies including External Scientific Engagement, Innovative Evidence Generation, Launch Excellence, Value & Impact, Leadership Models, etc. MasterClasses are offered as 1.5-day, small-group pre-sessions, where attendees can build more specialized knowledge in Field Medical, Medical Technology or Integrated Medical Communications.Each session is designed to equip Medical Affairs professionals with practical tools and insights they can apply directly to their roles.“By grounding the meeting in the MAPS Medical Affairs Competencies Framework, we’re ensuring that every attendee leaves with not only inspiration but actionable knowledge,” said Charlotte Kremer, MAPS CMO. “This focus reinforces MAPS’ mission to elevate the Medical Affairs profession and advance patient outcomes.”Highlights of the meeting include:• Interactive Workshops: Dynamic forums for exploring best practices and engaging in hands-on activities to solidify learning.• Panels & Plenaries: Visionary perspectives from industry leaders, fostering discussions on cutting-edge trends, and exploring innovative strategies that empower Medical Affairs professionals to elevate their careers and drive meaningful contributions to their organizations.• Networking Opportunities: On- and off-site receptions set against the backdrop of New Orleans’ vibrant culture along with built-in networking breaks foster opportunities to connect, collaborate and celebrate!• MasterClasses: In-depth sessions on Field Medical, Integrated Medical Communications, and Medical Technology, designed for immersive learning. MasterClasses are optional 1.5-day additions that take place immediately prior to the main meeting. Early bird registration is now open through December 20, 2024, offering discounted rates for MAPS members and non-members alike. Group discounts and flexible registration options, including one-day passes, ensure accessibility for all professionals.For more information and to register for the event, visit the MAPS 2025 Americas Meeting website

