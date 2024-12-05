Sport Bay Crabbing Opens Along South Oregon Coast

The Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announce the opening of all sport bay crabbing on the southern Oregon coast from the California border to Cape Blanco. Levels of the marine biotoxin domoic acid have fallen below alert levels in crab viscera in two consecutive rounds of testing. This includes Dungeness crab and red rock crab harvested from bays and estuaries in this area.

Sport bay crab harvesting is now open along the entire Oregon coast from the Washington border south to the California border.

It is always recommended that crab be eviscerated and the guts removed prior to cooking, which includes the removal and discard of the viscera, internal organs and gills. Toxins cannot be removed by cooking, freezing or any other treatment. ODA will continue to test for biotoxins in the coming weeks.

Because of Oregon’s precautionary management of biotoxins, the crab and shellfish products currently being sold in retail markets and restaurants are safe for consumers.

For more information call Oregon Department of Agriculture’s (ODA) shellfish biotoxin safety hotline at (800) 448-2474, the Food Safety Shellfish Desk at (503) 986-4726, or visit the ODA recreational shellfish biotoxin closures webpage.

El Departamento de Agricultura de Oregón y el Departamento de Pesca y Vida Silvestre de Oregón anuncian la apertura de toda la pesca deportiva de cangrejos en bahías en la costa sur de Oregón desde la frontera con California hasta Cabo Blanco. Los niveles de la biotoxina marina ácido domoico han caído por debajo de los niveles de alerta en las vísceras de cangrejo en dos rondas consecutivas de pruebas. Esto incluye el cangrejo Dungeness y el cangrejo rojo de roca capturados en bahías y estuarios de esta zona.

La captura deportiva de cangrejo de bahía ahora está abierta a lo largo de toda la costa de Oregón, desde la frontera sur de Washington hasta la frontera de California.

Siempre se recomienda eviscerar el cangrejo y quitarle las tripas antes de cocinarlo, lo que incluye la extracción y desecho de las vísceras, órganos internos y branquias. Las toxinas no se pueden eliminar mediante cocción, congelación o cualquier otro tratamiento. La AOD seguirá realizando pruebas de biotoxinas en las próximas semanas.

Debido al manejo preventivo de las biotoxinas en Oregón, los productos de cangrejo y mariscos que se venden actualmente en los mercados minoristas y restaurantes son seguros para los consumidores.

Para obtener más información, llame a la línea directa de seguridad de biotoxinas de mariscos del Departamento de Agricultura de Oregón (ODA) al (800) 448-2474, al mostrador de seguridad alimentaria de mariscos al (503) 986-4726, o visite la página web de cierres de biotoxinas de mariscos recreativos de ODA.