Governor Cooper Announces 12 Grants to Rural Communities to Attract 110 New Jobs and over $36 Million of Investment

Raleigh, N.C.

The Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA) has approved 12 grant requests to local governments totaling $1,858,000, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The requests include commitments to create a total of 385 jobs, 275 of which were previously announced. The public investment in these projects will attract more than $36.7 million in public and private investment.

“These investments will not only strengthen our local economy, but also create new opportunities for North Carolina’s rural communities,” said Governor Cooper. “By supporting job growth and attracting private investment, we are helping to build a more resilient and prosperous future for our rural residents.”

The RIA is supported by the rural economic development team at the North Carolina Department of Commerce. RIA members review and approve funding requests from local communities. Funding comes from a variety of specialized grant and loan programs offered and managed by N.C. Commerce’s Rural Economic Development Division, led by Assistant Secretary for Rural Development Kenny Flowers. Grants support a variety of activities, including infrastructure development, building renovation, expansion and demolition, and site improvements.

“As we continue to recover from the impacts of Hurricane Helene, these grants are a critical investment in the future of our rural communities,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “By creating new economic opportunities, we’re creating a stronger foundation for the future.”

The RIA approved 12 grant requests under the state’s Building Reuse Program in three categories:

Vacant Building Category

Town of Lewiston-Woodville (Bertie County): A $25,000 grant will support the reuse of a 5,436-square-foot building in Lewiston-Woodville. Woodville Market & Smokehouse plans to open a market and smokehouse here, complete with a commercial kitchen, dining room and outdoor area for meat smokers. The project is expected to create five jobs, with a private investment of $25,000 tied to this grant.

Town of Morehead City (Carteret County): A $140,000 grant will help support the reuse of a 7,500-square-foot building in Morehead City. The building will be the new headquarters for 21st Century Technology Solutions, a software development company, and its development, marketing, and technical support operations. The company will create 40 jobs, with a private investment of $325,500 tied to this grant.

Duplin County: A $200,000 grant will support the reuse of a 700,000-square-foot vacant building in Wallace. Cabinet manufacturer, NexGen Cabinets, will make this location its East Coast assembly and production facility. Overall, this project is expected to create 42 jobs with an investment of $6.7 million, while 26 jobs and a private investment of $5,045,669 are tied to this grant.

Rutherford County: A $200,000 grant will support the reuse of a 179,600-square-foot building in Forest City. This building will be occupied by Abstract Ice Inc., a craft ice manufacturer that produces clear, premium ice for restaurants and national grocery chains. The project is set to create 26 jobs, with a private investment of $1,569,578 tied to this grant.

Transylvania County: A $70,000 grant will support the renovation of an 8,400-square-foot building in Brevard where CW Williams & Company, a company specializing in life-saving equipment and service for emergency service providers across the Southeastern US, will establish a facility. Contingent on local government financial support, this project is expected to create 10 jobs, with an accompanying private investment of $68,844.

Town of North Wilkesboro (Wilkes County): A $150,000 grant will help reuse a 16,236-square-foot building in North Wilkesboro for Provalus. The IT outsourcing firm will establish a Center of Excellence that will create 133 jobs with a private investment of $2,496,818.

Existing Business Building Category

City of Thomasville (Davidson County): A $350,000 grant will help Unilin North America expand their current facility by 105,000 square feet. The company manufactures flooring products, including Quick-Step and Pergo. This project is expected to create 44 jobs and attract a private investment of $18,667,500.

City of Sanford (Lee County): A $90,000 grant will support the renovation of a 20,550-square-foot building in Sanford. This building is currently occupied by Cashion Fishing Rods, a manufacturer and distributor of fishing rods and outdoor products. This project is expected to create 13 jobs, with an accompanying private investment of $1,705,380.

Stanly County: An $80,000 grant will support the renovation of a 34,230-square-foot building in Albemarle. The facility is currently occupied by Global Packaging Solutions, a flexible packaging and pouch manufacturing for food, snacks, and pet treats. The project is expected to create 10 jobs with a private investment of $4,726,000.

Stokes County: A $300,000 grant will support the expansion of a building currently occupied by Wieland Copper Products, LLC in Pine Hall. The copper supplier will use 560,000 square feet of space to add new manufacturing lines in its current facility. The project will create 50 jobs overall with an investment of $621,526 tied to this grant.

Rural Health Building Category

Beaufort County: A $200,000 grant will support the reuse of a 4,716-square-foot building in Aurora where Agape Health Services will locate. Agape provides primary and preventive medical, dental, pharmacy, and behavioral health services on a sliding fee scale to vulnerable populations. This project will reopen the only health care facility in the town to address the medical needs of the whole community. With this project, the company is expected to create 20 jobs and invest $1,121,142.

Town of Robersonville (Martin County): A $53,000 grant will support the reuse of a 3,200-square-foot building where HealthFirst Wellness, a primary care and urgent care provider, will establish a facility. The company plans to create eight jobs and invest $335,067 with this project.

The Building Reuse Program provides grants to local governments to renovate vacant buildings, renovate and/or expand buildings occupied by existing North Carolina companies, and renovate, expand or construct health care facilities that will lead to the creation of new jobs in Tier 1 and Tier 2 counties, as well as rural census tracts of Tier 3 counties.

In addition to reviewing and approving funding requests, the N.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority formulates policies and priorities for grant and loan programs administered by N.C. Commerce’s Rural Economic Development team. Its 17 voting members are appointed by the Governor, Speaker of the House, and Senate President Pro Tem. The North Carolina Secretary of Commerce serves as a member of the authority, ex officio.

Visit the N.C. Rural Economic Development Division webpage for more information.

