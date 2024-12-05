From Code To Cure: CPHI Middle East Unites AI Pioneers For Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials

RIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The future of pharmaceuticals is powered by Artificial Intelligence, and it’s here in Riyadh, taking center-stage at CPHI Middle East, the region’s most comprehensive industry event. For three days, from 10-12 December 2024, the event will gather international technology and pharma pioneers for the first time in the region for a groundbreaking exploration into AI’s potential in transforming medicine and redefining pharma for millions across the Middle East & Africa.Riyadh Front Exhibition & Convention Centre, the event’s venue, will play host to the frontier-opening conferences, presentations, and showcases delving into the role of AI in accelerating drug discovery, enhancing clinical trials, and advancing personalised medicine. Supported by the Saudi Ministry of Health, CPHI Middle East is set to be the dynamic platform merging global and local expertise for advancing pharma into the next era.The Stage Is Set: Unlocking AI’s Potential For A Regionwide ImpactAcross two key conference tracks – the Future Stage and Next-Gen Bio – acclaimed global experts will share insights into how AI is dismantling existing barriers and replacing traditional, labour-intensive processes. The spotlight will be on AI’s ability to mine vast datasets, identify promising drug candidates, and enhance clinical success rates, all while reducing costs and personalising treatments for individual patients.Among the anticipated sessions is a keynote by Willie Reaves, Head of Public Engagement at US-based Cellino Biotech, on the topic of “Catalyzing Global Innovation to Extend Healthspan for All”. His session explores how AI-enabled biomanufacturing is paving the way for scalable, personalised, regenerative therapies.“I will apply both regional and global lenses to challenges and emphasise how AI-based technologies can provide solutions to issues of scale,” said Reaves. “By addressing the structural barriers to patient access and inspiring collaboration among leaders, I aim to showcase how regenerative medicine can fulfill its promise to transform lives on a global scale. I look forward to engaging with leaders across pharma, government, and the innovation ecosystem.”In another top keynote, Thras Karydis, Co-Founder and CTO of DeepCure, will unveil the next-gen drug discovery in session, “Drug Discovery’s Next Era: Where Human Ingenuity Meets AI Creativity”. Karydis reveals how DeepCure’s patent-pending technologies, MolGen and PocketExpander, enabled the discovery of truly novel BRD4-BD2 and STAT6 inhibitors for challenging conditions such as autoimmune diseases.“We have shown that tough challenges in drug discovery can be solved by pairing the cognitive expertise of scientists and AI’s multidimensional creativity and speed,” said Karydis. “Shared human-AI reasoning offers hope for a new era of drug discovery where billions of patients have access to more effective treatments.”“At CPHI Middle East, I will address the unmet medical need for immunology and inflammation therapies, particularly as many critical targets have proven challenging for traditional small-molecule drug design. CPHI Middle East offers the perfect platform to bring these game-changing ideas into the forefront and explore the transformative role of AI in drug discovery.”Bringing together pharma and biotech leaders from 30+ nations, including East and South Asia, the Middle East, North Africa, the Americas, Europe, and the Caucasus, CPHI Middle East is on track to become a go-to destination for advanced learning and industry sourcing. Attendees will include influential names from the world’s top pharmaceutical hubs, fostering dialogue to shape the future of the industry.Organised by Tahaluf, Saudi Arabia’s fastest-growing business event organiser, CPHI Middle East marks a pivotal milestone for the region’s rapidly expanding pharma sector. Backed by the Events Investment Fund, the event aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, prioritising healthcare and life sciences, and positioning Saudi Arabia as a regional pharma powerhouse.“The high anticipation from pharma companies and leaders worldwide showcases Saudi Arabia’s expanding influence in the overall pharmaceutical landscape,” said Camela Cuison, Head of Content, CPHI Middle East. “For many years, AI has been named a transformative force in medicine and healthcare. Now, for the first time, we are revealing the real-world applications and infinite potential of this technology, from the experts leading the changes joining us at CPHI Middle East.”“We aim to bridge the gap between innovation and implementation, and deep dive into AI’s role in unlocking new possibilities for drug discovery, regenerative medicine, and beyond. With more than 400 exhibitors and an estimated visitor turnout in excess of 30,000 sector professionals, CPHI Middle East will be where knowledge will be amplified and partnerships forged to shape a future-ready pharma ecosystem for the region.”

