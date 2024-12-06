PIVOT CREATIVE AGENCY RESPONDS TO GROWTH OF AI

Jane Fielden - Director of Marketing

As the world of AI grows, Pivot Creative is expanding its services. They now offer digital services to help clients customize content.

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the ever-growing world of AI expands, marketing agency Pivot Creative expands their services to clients.

"We see a need to help businesses understand how AI can assist them and its challenges", says Ed Houston, Head Programmer and Co-Owner. "Our clients needed a way to benefit from new technology. That is why we hired a new Director of Marketing for our team."

Pivot Creative announces Jane Fielden as new Director of Marketing to assist with Digital Marketing Services. Fielden joins the team with over 16 years of experience. He specializes in AI management, Search Engine Optimization, and Search Engine Marketing for the agency's clients.

AI is changing the current landscape. It must be managed to best serve businesses. This can be done through customized messaging for each brand. Every business is unique, and at we don’t want to lose sight of that”, said Fielden.

The digital marketing landscape is constantly evolving. Stay informed about the latest trends and technologies to keep your strategy relevant and effective. As AI continues to emerge, businesses need to stay true to branded content. As we move through this area, agencies like Pivot Creative are important for businesses. They help companies stay relevant with new content.

Pivot Creative is based out of Savannah, GA and Shelby, OH, serving clients across the United States. The full-service agency is happy to announce their new services. They are also accepting new clients as the team grows.

For more information, visit www.pivotcreates.com.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.