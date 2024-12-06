Stillwater Wellness Group Provides Cutting-Edge Opiate Detox in Orange County

Still Water Wellness Offers Top Facilities for Rehab Still Water Wellness Has Unique Amenities for its Patients

LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Still Water Wellness Group, a premier addiction treatment center in California, is proud to announce its specialized opiate detox program in Lake Forest, Orange County, California designed to support individuals on their journey to recovery. Recognizing the critical first step in overcoming opioid addiction, the center offers comprehensive detox services tailored to each patient's unique needs.Opiate detoxification is a vital phase in the recovery process, during which the body eliminates opioids, leading to withdrawal symptoms and cravings. The severity and duration of these symptoms can vary based on individual health factors and the extent of addiction. At Still Water Wellness Group - Alcohol & Drug Rehab, Orange County , a team of experienced professionals provides 24/7 medical supervision to ensure a safe and comfortable detox experience.Key features of the opiate detox program include:Personalized Treatment Plans: Customized detox strategies that address the specific needs and circumstances of each patient.Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT): Utilization of FDA-approved medications to alleviate withdrawal symptoms and reduce cravings.Therapeutic Support: Access to individual and group counseling sessions to address the psychological aspects of addiction.Continuum of Care: Seamless transition from detox to comprehensive rehabilitation programs, including inpatient and outpatient services."Our mission is to provide a compassionate and supportive environment where individuals can safely detox from opiates and begin their path to lasting recovery," said a spokesperson for Still Water Wellness. "We understand the challenges of overcoming opioid addiction and are committed to offering the highest quality care to our patients."Still Water Wellness Group in Orange County California accepts most major insurance plans, aiming to make treatment accessible to those in need of opiate detox in Lake Forest, Orange County . Prospective patients and their families are encouraged to contact the center to verify insurance coverage and discuss treatment options.For more information about the opiate detox program in Orange County or to schedule a free, private consultation, please visit their website or call +1 866-923-2216.About Still Water Wellness Group - Alcohol & Drug Rehab, Orange CountyStillwater Wellness is a leading addiction treatment center located in Orange County, California. Offering a range of inpatient and outpatient services, the facility specializes in personalized care for both individuals and couples struggling with addiction. With a focus on holistic healing and a compassionate approach to recovery, Stillwater Wellness provides patients with the support they need to achieve lasting sobriety.

