Still Water Wellness Group Expands Access to Inpatient Mental Health Services in Orange County Amid Rising Demand

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Still Water Wellness Group is pleased to announce a significant expansion of its inpatient mental health services to meet the growing demand in Orange County. This expansion includes the introduction of enhanced treatment programs and the addition of specialized staff, all aimed at providing comprehensive care for a variety of mental health conditions.In response to the rising need for specialized mental health care, Still Water Wellness has broadened its scope of services to include treatment for conditions such as depression, anxiety disorders, bipolar disorder, PTSD, and other complex mental health issues. The facility now offers several levels of care, ranging from intensive inpatient mental health treatment to flexible outpatient services, designed to cater to the diverse needs of the community."Our expanded inpatient mental health services are designed to provide a sanctuary for healing, equipped with the latest therapeutic techniques and delivered by a team of dedicated mental health professionals," said Clint Kreider, Clinical Director at Still Water Wellness Group. "We have incorporated a range of unique therapies, including cognitive-behavioral therapy, mindfulness-based stress reduction, and holistic approaches like yoga and meditation, to ensure that our clients receive the most effective and personalized care possible."The demand for inpatient mental health services in Orange County has surged due to increased awareness of mental health issues, population growth, and historically limited availability of specialized care. "As awareness of the importance of mental health continues to grow, so does the need for accessible, high-quality treatment options," explained Kreider. "Our facility’s expansion is a direct response to this urgent community need, providing a critical resource for residents of Orange County and beyond."Still Water Wellness Group’s facility in Lake Forest is designed to offer a peaceful and supportive environment for recovery. With state-of-the-art amenities and scenic grounds, it stands as a leading provider of inpatient mental health services, dedicated to improving the lives of those struggling with mental health challenges.For more information about Still Water Wellness Group - Alcohol & Drug Rehab, Orange County or to schedule a confidential consultation, visit www.stillwaterwellness.com or call +1 866-923-2216 today.

