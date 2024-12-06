LGBTQ+ Dramedy, The Holiday Club, Starring Alexandra Swarens & Mak Shealy, Now on the Tello Films Lesbian Network

The Holiday Club Following a chance meeting and an instant attraction, romance eludes Baily (Alexandra Swarens) and Sam (Mak Shealy). The kiss.

Tello Films, which has the most lesbian holiday films available anywhere, truly knows how to make the holiday season gay. Hang the mistletoe and bring on the hot chocolate!” — Christin Baker, CEO, Tello Films

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A lonely newcomer to a small, Ohio town is looking for love in all the wrong places in the charming, LGBTQ+, holiday dramedy, The Holiday Club, available now on the popular, lesbian network, Tello Films (subscription not required), which has the most lesbian holiday films anywhere.Written and directed by Alexandra Swarens (Looking for Her, Spring, City of Trees, LA Web Series), who also co-stars with Mak Shealy (Chronicle of a Serial Killer, Sarah Q), The Holiday Club is produced and distributed by Good Deed Entertainment.Also … Rent more yuletide fun from Tello in a special movie seven-pack for just $12.99 (30 days) that includes, in addition to A Holiday I Do, the acclaimed LGBTQ+ Tello holiday romcoms Christmas at the Ranch, Merry & Gay, I Hate New Year’s and Season of Love and two other holiday films from Swarens, City of Trees and Looking for Her.Commented Christin Baker, CEO & president of Tello Films, “Tello Films, which has the most lesbian holiday films available anywhere, truly knows how to make the holiday season gay. We are very excited to add Alexandra’s new film, The Holiday Club, to our mix, as well as two of her other popular films in our seven-movie holiday promo. Hang the mistletoe and bring on the hot chocolate!”More About The Holiday Club …When Bailey (Swarens) of Bailey’s Bakery makes an erroneous delivery for a canceled Galentine’s party to the apartment of Sam (Shealy)—a lonely computer programmer who just moved to town for work—the two bond over pastry and a shared dislike for holidays … all of them! But Bailey already has a girlfriend. And by the time they split up, Sam has met someone. However, over the course of the year, commiserating through an array of holidays and after sidestepping some awkward false starts, Bailey and Sam grow closer.Produced and distributed by Good Deed Entertainment, The Holiday Club was written and directed by Alexandra Swarens. Starring Alexandra Swarens (Bailey), Mak Shealy (Sam), Danielle Meyer (Mel), Maddie Small (Marky), Catherine Bagent (Kayla), Joseph Moreland (Dan), Johanna McGinley (Regan) and Alan Tyson (Deon). Produced by Philip R. Garrett and Andrew James Myers. Cinematography by Sydney Lawson.Short Synopsis:Sam hates the holidays. Bailey loves them. On a lonely Valentine’s Day, the two women in small-town Ohio meet incidentally, bonding over pastry and an instant attraction. With every passing holiday, they spend more time together … But romance proves elusive.The Holiday Club:Release Date: VOD 11/19/24Genre: Dramedy, Romance, LGBTQ+Not RatedProduction Year: 2024Language: EnglishProduction Country: U.S.Runtime: 90 MinutesAvailable Now!Rent The Holiday Club for $4.99 (30 days) or purchase the film for $9.99Make the Season Even More Gay!Rent more yuletide fun in a special seven-movie promo for just $12.99 (14 days) that includes the acclaimed LGBTQ+ Tello holiday romcoms A Holiday I Do, Christmas at the Ranch, Merry & Gay, I Hate New Year’s and Season of Love and two other holiday films from Swarens, City of Trees and Looking for Her.City of Trees — When a 20-something woman returns to her hometown for the holidays for the first time in several years, not only is she met by people from her past, but she's also forced to deal with unresolved feelings. Starring Alexandra Swarens, who also writes and directs, Olivia Buckle and Kate McIntyre.Looking for Her — Taylor is headed home for the holidays and her family is finally ready to meet her girlfriend Jess--but Jess isn't her girlfriend anymore. Taylor holds open auditions for someone to play the part for the holidays. Starring Alexandra Swarens, who also writes and directs, Olivia Buckle and Michelle Hakala Wolf.A Holiday I Do — When a small town, single mom falls for her ex-husband's beautiful and sophisticated wedding planner, she'll need some Christmas magic to fix the chaos that ensues. Starring Lindsay Hicks, Rivkah Reyes, Marsha Warfield, Jill Larson, Joe Piazza, India Chappell and drag queen Monique Madison.Christmas at the Ranch — When a high-powered executive reluctantly returns to her family’s Nashville ranch just before Christmas, her introduction to ranch hand Kate goes terribly awry. But now they must put their differences aside and band together to save the homestead … and perhaps discover that finding love isn’t always where (or who) you expect. Featuring a holiday-inspired, original soundtrack. Starring Lindsay Wagner and Amanda Righetti.Merry & Gay — When Becca finishes her run in a popular Broadway musical, she leaves New York City to spend the holidays with family and friends in her sleepy Tennessee hometown and to direct the annual Christmas pageant. Ecstatic, her well-meaning, but meddling mom and her best friend hatch a plan to reunite Becca and Sam, who were childhood pals and high school sweethearts. Featuring an upbeat, holiday-inspired soundtrack of all original music. Starring Dia Frampton, Andi René Christensen and Stella Parton.I Hate New Year’s — Experiencing writer’s block, rising music star Layne Price visits a mysterious fortune teller whose flamboyant advice she misconstrues. Heading home to Nashville for New Year’s Eve, a holiday she hates, Layne hits the town with BFF Cassie, who is planning to finally confess that her feelings have evolved into more than friendship. However, Layne is too focused on “bumping into” her elusive ex to notice. Featuring a high-energy, original soundtrack. Starring Dia Frampton, Ashley Argota and Candis Cayne.Season of Love —The first LGBTQ holiday romcom widely released, the film follows the lives of three very different couples dealing with their love lives in interrelated tales as they celebrate Christmas and New Years. Starring Sandra Mae Frank, Jessica Clark, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Emily Goss, Laur Allen and Janelle Marie Rodriguez.About Tello Films:Tello Films produces, acquires and distributes innovative, high-quality films, series and shorts. Founded by CEO Christin Baker in 2009 and headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., with offices in Los Angeles, Tello Films was the first network dedicated to telling stories featuring and about lesbian/queer women.

