Employees honored as Texans Caring for Texans

Dec. 5, 2024

By Ginger Wilson

CANYON — From responding to tornadoes to inspiring their community, multiple TxDOT employees received the Texans Caring for Texans award.

Established in 1996, the award honors state employees who go above and beyond in their service to their communities and the State of Texas. Multiple TxDOT crews from the Amarillo and Childress areas received the honor at the annual Texans Caring for Texans ceremony hosted by West Texas A&M University.

TxDOT’s Motley County Maintenance crew earned the accolade for their response to a June 2023 tornado that struck the community of Matador.

From providing traffic control for hours to sifting through rubble, they did it all. For months following the tornado, this dedicated team continued to work in a storm-damaged building, yet still served the needs of their community.

Childress area TxDOT crewmembers Randy Worley and Lance Rekieta received the award for their quick thinking in what was later discovered to be a dire situation for two children[AH1] .

TxDOT’s Val Gonzalez was honored for his service to the youth of the City of Memphis. A role model for the community, Gonzalez’s leadership while working with young people on multiple projects around town presents an example of a strong work ethic that inspires local youth.

TxDOT maintenance employee from the Childress area Billy Booker was recognized for always going a step above for the traveling public. Whenever he sees someone in need, he is the first one to lend a hand. His positive attitude is infectious and shows in all he does for the district.

Devin White, a TxDOT employee in Amarillo, was recognized for his tireless efforts for the area non-profit Against All Odds along with his wife, Amber. The non-profit serves those who have aged out of the foster system and helps transition them to independent living. White does everything from repairing homes to mentoring.

Fellow TxDOT Amarillo employee Jamie Leavitt was honored for all the work she does as an administrative assistant. Leavitt wears many hats in her position, managing open records requests, records retention, district travel and more. Each facet of these roles requires a lot of work and Leavitt does it with a heart of grace and a warm smile.