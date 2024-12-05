MyFlightLife Adds New Flight Import Feature

myflight.life "app in the air" import screenshot myflight.life overview screenshot myflight.life screenshot includes travel distance and time calculations

MyFlightLife now lets users import their flights without entering them manually. The new feature supports “App in the Air” exported files.

DUBLIN, DUBLIN, IRELAND, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MyFlightLife has introduced a new feature that allows users to import their flight data directly into the app. With this update, users no longer need to enter flights manually, saving them time and effort.This feature supports the “App in the Air” file format. Users can upload their exported TXT files, and MyFlightLife will add the flight details to their account automatically. No changes to the file are needed, making it an easy way for users to transfer their flight history.Once the flights are imported, users can also upload photos for each entry. This makes it simple to turn flight records into a personal travel memory book.The new feature is designed to help frequent flyers, cabin crew, and occasional travelers keep better track of their trips. It also provides an easy option for users of “App in the Air” to move their flight data to MyFlightLife.About MyFlightLife:MyFlightLife is a tool for tracking and managing flights. It is made for people who enjoy traveling, whether they fly often, work in aviation, or take occasional trips. Users can record flight histories and add photos to create a digital travel scrapbook.With this new flight import feature, MyFlightLife continues to offer simple ways for users to organize and save their travel memories.For more information, visit https://myflight.life/app/flights-import

