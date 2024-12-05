JIMINEX RECOVERS $750,000 FROM AN INVESTMENT THAT WAS PREVIOUSLY WRITTEN DOWN TO ZERO

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jiminex Inc. (“Jiminex” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has closed a transaction selling its interest in Alkaline Spring Inc. (“Alkaline”) for net proceeds of approximately $750,000. The Company originally invested in Alkaline in 2018 and the Company wrote down this investment in Alkaline to zero a couple of years ago.Further InformationFor further information, please contact:Jiminex Inc.Binyomin Posen, CEO and DirectorTelephone: (416) 481.2222 x 246Email: bposen@plazacapital.caCautionary StatementsThis press release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements (“forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation, statements containing the words “believes”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “intends”, “will”, “should”, “expects”, “continue”, “estimate”, “forecasts” and other similar expressions. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking information has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events (including, but not limited to, the assumption that the transactions contemplated in the Agreement will be completed on the terms and within the timelines anticipated by the Company) which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company’s control. The forward-looking information contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.