0755461 B.C. LTD. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 0755461 B.C. Ltd. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has closed its non-brokered private placement raising aggregate gross proceeds of $7,500 (the “Private Placement”) through the issuance of 11,227,545 common shares in the capital of the Company (“Common Shares”) at a price of $0.000668 per Common Share.The Company intends to use the aggregate proceeds raised from the Private Placement for working capital and general and administrative expenses.ABOUT 0755461 B.C. LTD.The Company is a is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec that is seeking to develop or acquire viable commercial assets.ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORSRichard PaoloneDirector, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial OfficerT: 416-258-3059E: richard@paolonelaw.caCAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSThis press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements under applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). All information that addresses activities or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “likely” and “intend” and statements that an event or result “may”, “will”, “should”, “could” or “might” occur or be achieved and other similar expressions.Forward looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the date the statements are made. In the press release, such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s performance, business objectives and milestones; and the use of funds from the Private Placement.Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including but not limited to the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern; and the ability of the Company to use the funds from the Private Placement as intended.The above list of forward-looking statements and assumptions are not exhaustive. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements due to a number of factors and risks. These include: the inability of the Company to use the funds from the Private Placement for their intended purposes; and the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern.Any forward-looking statements included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.