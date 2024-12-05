DOJ Survey Finds Most Oregonians Care About Privacy, Curious About New Law

Of the 344 surveyed, 80% said privacy is very important, and children’s privacy is their biggest concern

The Oregon Department of Justice today announced the results of a survey of 344 Oregon consumers about their attitudes on privacy and their perceptions of the new Oregon Consumer Privacy Act, which took effect on July 1, 2024 and is enforced by the DOJ. The survey sample included a broad cross-section of Oregonians.

“Oregon’s new consumer privacy law is a hidden gem no longer!” said Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum. “With the holiday season in full swing, now is the perfect time for Oregonians to become familiar with their newfound privacy rights and protections. Our webpage and resources will help consumers better understand their rights under the new law that we at DOJ proudly championed and that went into effect last summer.”

Most Oregonians are worried about protecting their personal information, but few are aware of a powerful new state law designed to help them keep their data secure, a statewide survey found.

Results show:

80% of Oregonians consider privacy to be very important.

Children’s privacy was a top priority and concern, followed by financial theft and compromised passwords.

Nearly three-quarters of respondents had no knowledge of the new law.

More than 1 in 3 Oregonians said they had a data breach involving their information in the last year, and more than 1 in 4 reported fraud charges on a bank account.

Historically, most people in the U.S. have had little control over their personal data. Oregon is one of the states changing this by giving power back to individual consumers, who can now take steps to protect their personal data in new ways. Under the law, Oregonians can keep their data L.O.C.K.E.D. They can go to specific businesses and ask for the following privacy-oriented rights:

Request a List of third parties that bought their data.

of third parties that bought their data. Opt-out (say “no”) to businesses selling, profiling and using targeted advertising with their personal information.

(say “no”) to businesses selling, profiling and using targeted advertising with their personal information. Get a Copy of the personal and sensitive data any business has about them.

of the personal and sensitive data any business has about them. Know what personal information has been collected.

what personal information has been collected. Edit any inaccuracies in the data.

any inaccuracies in the data. Ask a business to Delete personal and sensitive information.

There are also new requirements for businesses to limit collection of personal data, be transparent about how they use and secure that data, and ensure special protections for the data of children and teens.

“We urge businesses to read up on how the law expects qualifying businesses to treat their customers’ data,” said Rosenblum. “Also, parents and caregivers should pay special attention to protections for kids under 13.” Her initiative as president of the National Association of Attorneys General this year has focused on protecting America’s youth online.

You can learn more about the new law on the DOJ website. More details about the survey results are in the attached one-page overview. The press release is linked here.

The Antitrust, False Claims, and Privacy Section of the Oregon DOJ enforces state and federal statutes, including the Oregon Consumer Privacy Act. Riley Research Associates is a full-service market research and consulting firm and has been providing opinion research and consultation throughout Oregon for nearly three decades.