Attorney General Dan Rayfield to Host Town Hall in Bend with Senator Broadman and Representatives Kropf and Levy

Attorney General Dan Rayfield continues to hold federal oversight forums, with the next stop planned for Bend on Saturday, May 3rd. Joining AG Rayfield are Senator Anthony Broadman, Representative Jason Kropf and Representative Emerson Levy. This is an opportunity to hear from organizations and people facing big impacts because of federal cuts, as well a chance to hear from the public about what they’re experiencing and time for Q&A.

“Last week, we heard from Oregonians who are scared, confused and angry,” Rayfield said. “They’re worried about not getting their social security payments. Organizations that help with food assistance and healthcare are scrambling after learning about major funding cuts. We want to travel the state to hear directly from those impacted and send a message: Oregon won’t be silent while the Trump administration plays political games with people’s lives.”

Attorney General Rayfield held town halls in both Eugene in Portland last week. It’s part of a series of community impact hearings organized by state attorneys general to address the effects of federal actions and executive orders issued by President Trump.

The town hall will feature a panel of speakers from different areas impacted by the cuts, including food assistance programs, public health and safety, veterans, LGBTQ+ community members, fired federal workers and more. There will be an open forum for attendees to share their stories and ask questions.

Event Details:

Date: May 3rd, 2025

Time: 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM

Location: OSU Cascades Campus, Edward J. Ray Hall – Atrium

For public who wish to attend, please click here to RSVP