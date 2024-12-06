Baskets by Dolly Barnes Basketry and Leather Bag by Eric Otter Baskets by Kenny Keiser

Saturday, December 14, 2024 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the University of Maine Collins Center for the Arts in Orono, Maine.

ORONO, ME, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wabanaki Winter Market celebrates 30th anniversary Dec. 14, 2024

The largest holiday gathering of Wabanaki artists in New England will return with one-of-a-kind pieces, including some from new and nationally acclaimed basket weavers, on Saturday, December 14, 2024 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the University of Maine Collins Center for the Arts (CCA).

During the 30th annual Wabanaki Winter Market, more than 50 Passamaquoddy, Penobscot, Maliseet and Mi’kmaq artists will showcase and sell their basketry, jewelry, beadwork, wood carvings, birchbark work and other artwork. The free event will also feature brown ash pounding and demonstrations, children’s workshops, traditional music, drumming and dancing.

The UMaine Hudson Museum, located inside the CCA, will be open during the event and feature a special anniversary exhibit, piləwihasəwal wəlatahkewαkanal/Transforming Traditions. The exhibit will feature the basketry of Theresa Secord and her son Caleb Hoffman; Gabriel Frey and his mother Gal Frey; Dolly Barnes and her late mother Molly Neptune Parker; and members of the Neptune family — Kenny Keezer, Debbie Nicholas, Peter Neptune and his daughter Maggie Dana. All are engaged in the intergenerational transfer of traditional cultural knowledge in the face of threats from climate change and an invasive insect, the emerald ash borer. Each artist is exploring new directions for this artform, such as incorporating nonlocal weaving materials, creating baskets that are collaborations with other artists or innovating weaving techniques.

The market is hosted by the Hudson Museum and supported in part by grants from the Onion Foundation and Four Directions Development Cooperation.

To request a reasonable accommodation, email Hudson Museum Director Gretchen Faulkner at gretchen.faulkner@maine.edu.

Images, a full press kit and additional information are available online at https://www.wabanakiwintermarket.org

Schedule of Events:

At 9 a.m., doors will open to the public.

From 9:30-10 a.m., there will be a welcome ceremony.

From 10-10:30 a.m., Kelly Demmons, Penobscot, will sing traditional Penobscot songs on the first floor of the CCA.

From 10:30-11 a.m., Eldon Hanning, Mi’kmaq, will host a brown ash pounding demonstration on the first floor of the CCA.

From 11-11:30 a.m., Wendy Little Bear, Penobscot, will hold a children’s doll workshop in the Hudson Museum. The event is limited to 12 children.

From 11:30 a.m.-noon, Hawk Henries, Nipmuc, will play flute music on the first floor of the CCA.

From 1-1:30 p.m., Peter Neptune, Passamaquoddy, will hold a basket demonstration on the first floor of the CCA.

From 1-2 p.m., there will be a book discussion of Morgan Talty’s “Night of the Living Rez” and “Fire Exit” with Robin Wood in the Hudson Museum.

From 2-2:30 p.m., Barry Dana, Penobscot, will host a children’s birchbark ornament workshop in the Hudson Museum. The event is limited to 12 children ages 8-12.

From 2-3 p.m., the Burnurwerbskek Singers will perform on the third floor of the CCA.

