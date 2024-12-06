Production Workflows transformed with Support Partners AI Script Analysis Engine integration with PRODUCER Maker Machina

PRODUCER users can upload scripts, using AIR Fusion AI to extract scenes, sequences, shots, locations, characters, and dialogue, boosting productivity.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Support Partners and PRODUCER - Maker Machina Announce Groundbreaking Integration of AI Script Analysis Engine with PRODUCER PlatformSupport Partners and PRODUCER - Maker Machina are excited to unveil a transformative partnership that integrates Support Partners’ cutting-edge AI Script Analysis Engine with Maker Machina’s innovative PRODUCER platform. This landmark collaboration will be showcased at the Production Summit on December 11th and 12th in Los Angeles.This integration represents a pivotal advancement in the media and entertainment industry, combining the strengths of two industry leaders to revolutionize the production process for creative professionals. The AI Script Analysis Engine, a key feature of Support Partners’ AIR Fusion platform, seamlessly transforms scripts and screenplays into actionable insights. Meanwhile, the PRODUCER platform offers a comprehensive production management solution.By integrating these tools, PRODUCER users can now upload scripts or screenplays and harness the power of AI to automatically extract critical elements such as scenes, sequences, shots, locations, characters, interior / exterior description and dialogue. The Engine provides deep insights, including story synopsis, market dynamics, genre classification, and character traits, making the story-crafting process more efficient and intuitive. Furthermore, this integration streamlines the transition from script to an operational production plan, saving valuable time and resources.“Our partnership is built on a shared vision to simplify the creative process through an innovative SaaS platform, giving content creators more time to focus on storytelling,” said Harry Grinling, CEO of Support Partners. “As we move forward, we are committed to delivering the best AI media-centric platform, accessible within the premier content creation platform.”Xaver Walser, CEO of Maker Machina, added, “This collaboration marks a transformative moment for the industry, enabling content creators to harness advanced AI technology without needing to understand its complexities. The insights and time savings delivered by this integration are remarkable, and we look forward to continuing our work to simplify the content creation process.”Central to this collaboration is Support Partners commitment to developing AI solutions that are both trustworthy and safe. Guided by their Responsible AI Framework, Support Partners ensures the deployment of secure and responsible AI technologies, empowering clients to achieve impactful and ethical outcomes.About Support PartnersSupport Partners is a global leader in delivering transformative cloud solutions for the media and entertainment industry. Specializing in harnessing the power of Microsoft Azure and AI, Support Partners provides innovative platforms and tools that drive efficiency, creativity, and collaboration for their clients. Committed to building secure, responsible AI technologies, Support Partners is redefining the future of content creation and production management.About Maker MachinaPRODUCER – Maker Machina, an all-in-one production management platform designed to simplify and streamline workflows for creative professionals. By integrating advanced AI capabilities with user-friendly tools, Maker Machina empowers content creators to bring their visions to life with efficiency and precision. The company remains dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that remove complexities from the content creation process.For more information, please contact:• Support Partners: hello@support-partners.com • PRODUCER - Maker Machina: hello@the-producer.io

