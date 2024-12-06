First Nations Inspection Authority

This partnership with Edmonton is a huge validation of our work and a milestone we’re incredibly proud of” — Nathan McDonald

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- First Nations Inspection Authority Celebrates Major Milestone with City of Edmonton Contract, Calls for Support to Expand Indigenous-Led Inspection ServicesThe First Nations Inspection Authority ( FNIA ) has reached a pivotal milestone, securing a significant contract with the City of Edmonton. This partnership not only validates FNIA’s commitment to safety and quality in building inspections but also highlights the essential role of Indigenous-led inspection services in creating safe, sustainable communities across western Canada.As one of the only Indigenous-owned inspection authorities in the region, FNIA provides accredited, culturally respectful inspection services that are trusted by municipalities and Indigenous communities alike. This contract with the City of Edmonton represents an important step in FNIA’s journey, bringing its expertise to a broader stage and enhancing its capacity to serve as a vital resource for public safety in building development.“This partnership with Edmonton is a huge validation of our work and a milestone we’re incredibly proud of,” says Nathan McDonald, founder and owner-operator of FNIA. “It’s taken us years of dedication to get to this point, and while this contract is a big step, we still need support to expand and meet the growing demand for Indigenous-led inspection services. I am also eager to explore ways to blend western and Indigenous approaches to safety and, perhaps in the future, to collaborate on a broader level with organizations like the Alberta Safety Codes Council.”Building Recognition and Capacity for ImpactFNIA’s work has always been rooted in the belief that quality infrastructure should be accessible to all communities. Recognizing the critical need for inspection services that respect Indigenous perspectives, FNIA has earned the trust of communities and municipal partners. This contract with Edmonton demonstrates FNIA’s credibility and its ability to support large-scale projects, but there is a need for more resources to continue growing and meeting demand.“Our team is working tirelessly to deliver high-quality, compliant inspection services, but to keep up with demand and support even more communities, we need to grow our capacity,” McDonald emphasizes. “FNIA welcomes inquiries from those who share our vision of equitable and safe development standards.”A Milestone in Indigenous-Led Building and Development ServicesFounded to address disparities in infrastructure safety on Indigenous lands, FNIA brings technical expertise combined with a deep respect for each community’s unique culture and values. McDonald, from Enoch Cree Nation, established FNIA after observing gaps in inspection services on First Nations land, where inadequate oversight often leads to compromised building quality.This contract with Edmonton allows FNIA to bring its essential services to one of the fastest-growing cities in Canada. In doing so, FNIA not only provides needed inspection support across diverse building and technical projects but also reinforces the city’s commitment to reconciliation and collaboration with Indigenous businesses.About First Nations Inspection Authority (FNIA)First Nations Inspection Authority (FNIA) is an Indigenous-owned and operated firm dedicated to delivering high-quality inspection services that meet stringent safety standards while respecting Indigenous values. With a mission to improve building quality and safety across western Canada, FNIA is actively building its capacity to serve both Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities. To learn more about FNIA’s work, visit the about us section on our websiteFor media inquiries, interview requests, or information on how to support FNIA, please contact:

