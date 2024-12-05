TRUTH ENTERTAINMENT SECURES FILM RIGHTS TO JOHN DRAGONETTI’S INTERNATIONAL AWARD-WINNING NOVELS

Multi-award-winning author John Dragonetti Truth Entertainment acquires exclusive motion picture and audiovisual rights to Dragonetti’s novels

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Multi-award-winning author John Dragonetti has entered into a development deal for his latest novel 'The Falcon and the Shaikhs' , and his previous release, 'The Duke of Dubai', with visionary producer Joe Newcomb, CEO of Truth Entertainment LLC Known for its Oscar-winning production Dallas Buyers Club and a slate of other riveting films including MVP, Stealing Cars, and The Tribes of Palos Verdes. Truth Entertainment has acquired exclusive motion picture and audiovisual rights to Dragonetti’s novels, and Newcomb will be the Executive Producer. Dragonetti and his collaborator, Romero Marcello, will be advisors and producers on the production.Dragonetti’s books draw on 43 vibrant years immersed in the Middle East. Having lived in Cairo, Dubai, Qatar, and East Africa—and traveled extensively across the region—Dragonetti paints a rich tapestry of Arab history, culture, and language.His debut novel, 'The Duke of Dubai', is a parody inspired by the bold, larger-than-life expatriates who carved their paths in the 1960s-80s oil boom era.Following this, 'The Falcon and the Shaikhs' delivers a thrilling historical fiction narrative exploring the deeply intertwined relationships between expatriates and tribal families that forged Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah’s foundations, pre-1971, before the formation of the United Arab Emirates. It also delves into the shadowy influence of the USA Gulf Coast Mafia on the Sheikhdoms’ early infrastructure development.Dragonetti’s publisher is Headline Books.For More Information, Contact:-Joe Newcomb, CEOjoe@truthentertainment.info | Website: [Truth Entertainment]-John Dragonetti, Authorauthor@thefalconandtheshaikh.com | Website: [The Falcon and the Shaikhs] ( https://thefalconandtheshaikhs.com/ -Cathy Teets, PresidentEmail: Cathy@HeadlineBooks.com | Website: [Headline Books] ( http://www.headlinebooks.com/ For media requests,

