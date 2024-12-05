Broad Arrow Presents the Academy of Art University Collection of Over 100 Collectors Cars at Auction in February 2025

COLLECTION OFFERED ENTIRELY WITHOUT RESERVE

Grosse Pointe, Michigan, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) company, is delighted to present The Academy of Art University Collection as a stand-alone auction in San Francisco on February 15, 2025. The collection comprises more than 100 cars—including some of the most desirable American, European, and British pre- and post-War automobiles ever produced—offered entirely without reserve.

The cars on offer have formed part of the world-renowned Academy of Art University Automobile Museum, which has been carefully curated over the last several decades, first by longtime President of the Academy and automotive enthusiast, Dr. Richard Alan Stephens, and subsequently by his daughter, Dr. Elisa Stephens. The Museum’s mission is to preserve an integral piece of international automotive history and to provide students of the Academy a unique art and design perspective. The Academy now seeks to pass on a portion of the collection for like-minded enthusiasts and collectors to enjoy, while simultaneously making space to modernize the contents of the collection for a new generation of design students.

“We are truly honored to offer The Academy of Art University Collection at auction,” says Caroline Cassini, Senior Car Specialist for Broad Arrow Auctions and alumna of the Automotive Restoration program at the Academy of Art University. “This collection of automotive masterpieces paints a picture of watershed moments in motoring history and design, with a host of exciting examples on offer to suit a variety of collecting tastes. I look forward to welcoming collectors and enthusiasts to my alma mater this winter for a must-attend auction event.”



Dr. Elisa Stephens, President of The Academy of Art University Collection adds, “This outstanding offering of classic cars is emblematic of everything the University prized in automotive design and engineering. We are thoroughly excited to know that many of these outstanding examples will become celebrated parts of other substantial collections worldwide. As the University continues its mission, we remain focused on preserving the revised collection for generations to come.”

Highlights from the collection are led by automotive powerhouses of both the pre- and post-War eras. The featured group includes:

A matching-numbers 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing Coupe (Estimate: $1,200,000 - $1,500,000) offered in striking Strawberry Red Metallic over a natural leather interior and complete with a matching two-piece set of custom-crafted luggage. Previously owned by additional prominent collectors, the Gullwing wears a beautiful older restoration by the marque experts at Hjeltness Restorations and has been a highlight of the collection for the past 15 years.



A 1932 Marmon Sixteen Convertible Sedan with Coachwork by LeBaron (Estimate: $300,000 - $400,000), originally owned by J. Paul Getty, the patriarch of the Getty family. Elegant in blue and grey two-tone paint over a grey leather interior with detailed Art Deco styling throughout, the Marmon wears a multiple-award winning, nut-and-bolt restoration completed in the 1990s. Boasting a 490.8 cu-in, 200-horsepower overhead valve V16 engine in 1932, the Sixteen is a high-performance American classic suitable for numerous events.



A top-of-the-line 1934 Packard Twelve 1108 Convertible Victoria (Estimate: $300,000 - $400,000), offering the utmost in Packard luxury. Believed to have been owned by the acclaimed actor Cesar Romero when new, the finely restored Packard has since been successfully shown at the 1955 and 2008 Pebble Concours d’Elegance. Equipped with the rarely seen, optional in-dash radio and side mount covers, this is an outstanding, well-maintained example.



A 1931 Minerva AL Convertible Sedan with Coachwork by Rollston (Estimate: $400,000 - $500,000), one of approximately 50 examples of the model built, of which fewer than 12 are known to survive. Previously owned by a lineup of distinguished collectors, the Minerva wears a multiple concours award-winning restoration completed by Minerva expert Steve Babinsky in 1998 and remains a rarely seen classic featuring innovative Rollston design.



A 1933 Chrysler Custom Imperial Dual-Windshield Phaeton with Coachwork by LeBaron (Estimate: $900,000 - $1,200,000), the one-off personal car of famed LeBaron designer Ralph Roberts—believed to be the final Series CL Custom Imperial Dual-Windshield Phaeton built. The multiple Pebble Beach Concours award winner boasts bespoke styling features and is resplendent in its correct original Moon Glow Blue polychromatic livery with a tan leather-upholstered interior. The car’s documented known ownership history from new includes the Otis Chandler, Milhous, and Judge Joseph Cassini Collections.



A 1937 Squire 1 1/2-Liter Drophead Coupe with Coachwork by Corsica (Estimate: $400,000 - $600,000), produced in the final batch of three cars completed. The supercharged Squire benefits from an exceptional restoration of its Corsica coachwork over a sporting yet luxurious interior in pale eggshell blue leather featuring wood trim with inlays and an engine-turned dashboard fitted with Smiths gauges. This highly attractive car has been on feature display at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance and The Quail and is an Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance award winner.

The remainder of the Collection covers nearly the entire automotive alphabet, from an AC Aceca and an Auburn Boattail Speedster to a Volkswagen Sunroof Beetle Sedan and a Volvo 1800 S, and everything in between. Ranging in model year from 1927 to 2000, all marques on offer include:

AC

American

Amphicar

Auburn

Autobianchi

BMW

Buick

Cadillac

Chevrolet

Chrysler

Citroen

Continental

Cord

Daimler

Edsel

Ford

Graham

Hudson

Invicta

Isotta

Jaguar

Kaiser-Darrin

Lagonda

Lincoln

Lincoln-Zephyr

Lotus

Marmon

Mercedes-Benz

Messerschmitt

MG

Minerva

Morris

Nash

Packard

Pierce-Arrow

Rolls-Royce

Squire

Studebaker

Talbot-Lago

Triumph

Volkswagen

Volvo

Interested bidders are invited to learn more and register to bid at broadarrowauctions.com or contact a Broad Arrow car specialist at +1 313 312 0780. Additional information on the auction event and all cars on offer will be available in the coming weeks, with the complete catalog to be released in early 2025.

Photo Credits: (1) The six featured cars offered in The Academy of Art University Collection /Credit - Robin Adams © 2024 Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions. (2) The 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing Coupe offered from The Academy of Art University Collection / Credit – Robin Adams (c) 2024 Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions. (3) The 1933 Chrysler Custom Imperial Dual-Windshield Phaeton with Coachwork by LeBaron offered from The Academy of Art University Collection / Credit – Robin Adams (c) 2024 Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions.

About Broad Arrow Auctions - Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) company, is a leading global collector car auction house. Founded in 2021 by highly experienced industry veterans, Broad Arrow offers exceptional quality cars to collectors and enthusiasts around the world. As the fastest growing auction house in its segment, Broad Arrow’s flagship annual events include The Monterey Jet Center Auction, in conjunction with Motorlux in California, The Amelia Auction, as the official auction of The Amelia (Concours d’Elegance) in Florida, and The Porsche Auction, in conjunction with Air | Water by Luftgekühlt in California. Broad Arrow expanded its global footprint in 2023, with renowned car specialists joining the team in the UK and Europe. Broad Arrow is launching its first auction in Europe in May 2025 as the new official auction house of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in Italy. Learn more at broadarrowauctions.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY) - Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand committed to saving driving and to fueling car culture for future generations. The company is a leading provider of specialty vehicle insurance, expert car valuation data and insights, live and digital car auction services, immersive events and automotive entertainment custom made for the 67 million Americans who self-describe as car enthusiasts. Hagerty also operates in Canada and the U.K. and is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, a community of over 850,000 who can’t get enough of cars. For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Ian Kelleher Broad Arrow Auctions 917-971-4008 ikelleher@hagerty.com Meg McGrail Broad Arrow Auctions 519-365-8750 mmcgrail@hagerty.com

