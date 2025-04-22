GlobalFoundries Accelerates GHG Reductions Commitments with Near Term Science-Based Target

To further align with industry sustainability goals, GF will accelerate commitment to reduce GHG emissions 42% by 2030 and seek SBTi validation

MALTA, N.Y., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalFoundries (Nasdaq: GFS) (GF) today announced it will accelerate its near-term greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction goals, enhancing the company’s commitment to sustainable operations and further supporting the sustainability leadership of partners including Apple and Infineon Technologies AG. GF’s revised targets will be set in line with Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi) standards.

GF is updating its Journey to Zero Carbon pledge with the accelerated commitment to reduce total GHG emissions by 42% from 2021 to 2030, up from the previous target of 25%, even as the company continues to expand its global semiconductor manufacturing capacity. GF is on track to meet this more ambitious 42% reduction goal, which will be accomplished through a comprehensive mix of energy efficiency improvements, state-of-the-art emissions controls, expanded use of alternative chemistries, and use of lower-carbon power across its fabs in the U.S., Germany and Singapore.

As part of this pledge, GF has committed to set its GHG emission reduction target in alignment with SBTi, widely considered the gold standard for science-based carbon reduction targets.

“Addressing today’s sustainability challenges is no small task, and GF has a strong track record of advancing responsible manufacturing and helping our customers achieve their sustainability goals,” said Niels Anderskouv, chief business officer and incoming president and chief operating officer at GF. “The essential chips we manufacture are in countless technologies and devices around the world. Our commitment to SBTi, and its vigilant framework for meaningful greenhouse gas emissions reductions, is both the right thing to do and another way for GF to be an environmentally responsible partner to our customers and communities.”

In partnering with Apple, GF is enhancing the sustainability of its semiconductor manufacturing operations and further reducing fluorinated GHG emissions, which have global warming potential thousands of times greater than that of CO2. GF has also been partnering with Infineon to set and meet more ambitious GHG reduction targets, in alignment with Infineon’s SBTi plans to address climate change across its entire value chain.

As GF works with SBTi on its near-term GHG emission reduction target, the company remains committed to its previously stated goals of achieving net-zero GHG emissions and 100% carbon-neutral power by 2050. Net-zero is a widely recognized global objective aimed at reducing emissions and supporting long-term environmental sustainability.

Read more about sustainability at GF: https://gf.com/about-us/corporate-responsibility

About GF

GlobalFoundries (GF) is a leading manufacturer of essential semiconductors the world relies on to live, work and connect. We innovate and partner with customers to deliver more power-efficient, high-performance products for the automotive, smart mobile devices, internet of things, communications infrastructure and other high-growth markets. With our global manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe, and Asia, GF is a trusted and reliable source for customers around the world. Every day, our talented global team delivers results with an unyielding focus on security, longevity, and sustainability. For more information, visit www.gf.com.

©GlobalFoundries Inc., GF, GlobalFoundries, the GF logos and other GF marks are trademarks of GlobalFoundries Inc. or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. GF undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

Media Contact:

Michael Mullaney

michael.mullaney@gf.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.