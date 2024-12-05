J’EVAR unveils TYPE: World’s First Sustainability Rated Solitaire Alphabet Diamond Initial Jewelry in Stores & Online
TYPE redefines the solitaire pendant with diamond initials that celebrate individuality, intention, and sustainability
TYPE is a New Language of Diamond Solitaires That Speak for You”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- J’EVAR, a pioneering force in the world of fine jewelry unveils its creative innovation: TYPE – “A New Language of Solitaires That Speak for You”. TYPE is a fusion of artistry, innovation, and responsibility, redefining luxury jewelry to reflect both personal expression and a commitment to sustainability.
— Amish R. Shah
Each diamond alphabet is hand cut by master artisans guided by technology from a single Type IIa lab-grown diamond. Technology Guided; Artisan Crafted - These symmetrically cut 26 alphabets are a result of over 30 months of meticulous design and engineering, led by the visionary creative diamond designer Ritesh Shah of ALTR. Each Diamond Alphabet undergoes over 80 hours of crafting and polishing to create diamond Initials that have scientifically improved light refraction and reflection producing a sparkle that celebrates individuality.
“TYPE is more than just a collection of diamond letters; it’s a bold statement of individuality and a commitment to sustainability,” says Amish R. Shah, Founder and CEO of J’EVAR. “We designed TYPE to inspire self-expression through solitaire alphabet diamond pendants while embracing a future of ethical and sustainable luxury”
The TYPE Jewelry setting designed by Heath Wagoner, is inspired by the grandeur of NYC’s iconic Art Deco architecture, the diamond initial pendant design allows light to play dynamically within the diamond. The apostrophe in J'EVAR's iconic logo inspires the distinctive solitaire diamond initial alphabet necklace.
Set in 18K recycled yellow gold and paired with a signature ball chain, the J’EVAR Initial Diamond Necklace features custom bezel settings designed to perfectly hold each diamond ensuring sparkle and brilliance. This creates jewelry that is light, playful, and completely irresistible while remaining stylish. Customers can also personalize their necklace with chains from their own collection, making each piece versatile and stylish. The collection offers two sizes of diamonds starting at $3495.
TYPE Diamond Initials are crafted from Type IIa ALTR Created Diamonds, renowned for their exceptional purity and brilliance. These diamonds are sustainably grown using 100% renewable energy, resulting in a net-zero carbon footprint. Each TYPE Diamond Letter is SCS-007 Certified Sustainability Rated and set in recycled gold, making it a truly sustainable luxury choice.
With a rich history dating back to 1933, J’EVAR honors its heritage while embracing the future. The family’s legacy of crafting exquisite jewelry for royalty and discerning clientele continues with TYPE, a collection that embodies the perfect blend of tradition, innovation, and sustainability.
To learn more about TYPE and see discover your love language, visit our website at https://jevar.co/ or YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kN8Wx4hXKyA
TYPE - Your Initial Diamond, A Solitaire Alphabet Diamond Initial Collection
