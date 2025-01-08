Former NBA Player CHIEF Launches New Music and Creative Agency to Uplift and Inspire Next Generation and Foster Talent

CHIEF, Nigerian American artist, designer, singer-songwriter, and composer CHIEF, Nigerian American artist, designer, singer-songwriter, and composer CHIEF, Nigerian American artist, designer, singer-songwriter, and composer CHIEF, Nigerian American artist, designer, singer-songwriter, and composer CHIEF "Boom", cover art

Former NBA Player CHIEF a/k/a MANSA Launches New Music and Creative Agency to Uplift and Inspire Next Generation and Foster Talent

Boom is an expression of confidence that was very healing at the moment where I was switching careers.” — CHIEF, Nigerian American artist, designer, singer-songwriter, and composer

NY, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CHIEF, the Nigerian American artist previously known as MANSA, is making waves in the creative world as he transitions from an eleven-year NBA career to pursue his artistic dreams. Blending his unique cultural background with dynamic soundscapes, CHIEF has emerged as an artist whose music is cultured, worldly, and deeply personal, providing a fresh voice in the music industry. Today, CHIEF is proud to release “Boom,” the latest music video from his album Conversations Had In The Evergreen Forest.

“Boom” marks a pivotal moment in CHIEF’s life, serving as both a celebratory anthem and a reflection of his transition. “The song serves as a timestamp of transition and confidence for me… going out with a boom and starting with one as well,” CHIEF shares. The track, directed by Malik Miller and produced by Al-Farouq Aminu, offers a rich, sensory experience, blending infectious energy with meaningful narrative. "Boom is an expression of confidence that was very healing at the moment where I was switching careers,” CHIEF explains. “I made the song because I felt this sound was missing and wanted something that was fun and upbeat. The same approach was taken with the video.”

CHIEF encourages fans to embrace the joy and lightheartedness of the track: “I would love for my fans to rage a bit, and also laugh, and to realize this song was meant to have fun.” Boom is available for viewing on CHIEF’s YouTube channel @OfficialChiefMedia, and can be streamed on all major platforms here: https://wmd.ffm.to/boom.

Beyond music, CHIEF is also committed to working with his community and fostering new talent through the launch of State of Nature, a creative agency designed to provide a platform for artists to share stories, showcase culture, and cultivate creativity. “State of Nature” aims to empower the next generation of creators. "Continuing to make music as a stress reliever and launching a new space to be creative, my intentions are to make art, classic music, and fashion —creations that stand the test of time and inspire people to feel uplifted,” says CHIEF.

As CHIEF looks toward the future, more new music is set to drop in January 2025. To stay updated on all the latest from CHIEF, follow him on social media: Threads: @chiefhasarrived Instagram: @chiefhasarrived TikTok: @thelegendofchief Facebook: AlFarouqAminu. For press inquiries, please contact: aleisha.chiefmanager@gmail.com Website: www.state__nature.com

About CHIEF:

CHIEF, a Nigerian American artist, designer, singer-songwriter, and composer, is redefining the boundaries of music and culture. Having transitioned from a successful NBA career to pursue his creative passions, CHIEF's artistry merges his diverse heritage with a modern, global sound. His new ventures, including music, fashion, and creative direction, are a testament to his commitment to inspiring and uplifting others through the power of creativity.

CHIEF - BOOM Official Music Video

