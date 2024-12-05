Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board Election Underway​

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: December 5, 2024

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has certified three nominees eligible for election to the Board of Directors of the Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board. Corn producers in affected districts will have until January 10, 2025, to vote on the following candidates:

District 4 Nominee: Cal Dalton, Endeavor

Adams, Columbia, Juneau, Marquette, Monroe, and Waushara counties



District 8 Nominee: Casey Kelleher, Whitewater

Jefferson, Kenosha, Racine, and Walworth counties

District 9 Nominee: Whilden R. Hughes, Janesville

Green and Rock counties

DATCP confirmed that all certified candidates meet the eligibility criteria of being an active corn producer who sells corn into commercial channels and residing within their respective districts.

To facilitate the voting process, DATCP has distributed mail-in ballots to corn producers who reside within the three affected districts. Producers who have not received a ballot by December 18, 2024, should request a ballot by emailing DATCPMarketOrders@wisconsin.gov. Completed ballots must be signed and sent to WI DATCP Market Orders Program, P.O. Box 8911, Madison, WI 53708 and postmarked on or before January 10, 2025.

Election results will be announced early next year. Elected growers will serve three-year terms beginning February 1, 2025.

About the Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board

The Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board is composed of nine producers in nine districts across the state. The board oversees the collection and use of approximately $1.9 million in assessment fees paid by Wisconsin corn growers. This funding is used to support the corn industry through research, education, and promotion of Wisconsin-grown corn.

Learn more about the Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board at https://wicorn.org/.

DATCP administers elections for Wisconsin commodity marketing boards. To learn more about the market order boards, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/About_Us/MarketingBoards.aspx. ​