ADR Notable Appoints Acclaimed Technology Leader Michael Schuman as Chief Security & Technology Officer

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ADR Notable, a leading provider of secure, cloud-based technology solutions for dispute resolution professionals, today announced the appointment of Michael “Mike” Schuman as the company's first Chief Security & Technology Officer (CSTO).Mike brings over 30 years of experience in digital transformation and cybersecurity, including his tenure as Chief Security & Technology Officer at Immediation, an Australia-based dispute resolution management platform. In this newly created role at ADR Notable, Mike will oversee the company’s technology and product strategy, security infrastructure, and operational excellence. His mission is to ensure the ADR Notable platform delivers unmatched levels of security, compliance, and reliability for dispute resolution professionals and their clients.“Mike’s proven track record in developing innovative technology solutions and safeguarding sensitive data, particularly in the dispute resolution space, makes him the ideal leader for our security and technology initiatives,” said Gary Doernhoefer, founder of ADR Notable. “His extensive industry expertise and commitment to empowering professionals with cutting-edge tools will be invaluable as we continue to evolve our platform to serve a growing customer base.”During his time at Immediation, Mike successfully led the organization to ISO 27001 certification, implemented robust security measures, rearchitected the company’s cloud platform, and introduced process automation. His experience also includes senior leadership roles at prominent organizations such as WA Police, BHP Billiton, and Rio Tinto, where he led digital transformation and cybersecurity strategies.“I’m excited to join the talented team at ADR Notable and contribute to the company’s mission of transforming how dispute resolution professionals work through technology,” said Mike Schuman. “ADR Notable has built an outstanding platform, and I’m eager to enhance it further with innovative capabilities while ensuring top-tier data protection and compliance. This role is an ideal fit for my experience and passion.”Mike holds a Master’s degree in Cybersecurity from Edith Cowan University in Western Australia and numerous information security certifications. He has also completed advanced training in IoT and Enterprise Architecture. Stay tuned to ADR Notable’s website and LinkedIn feed for details on an upcoming online “Meet and Greet” with Mike Schuman, where he will share insights and discuss future developments at ADR Notable.About ADR NotableADR Notable is a secure, cloud-based technology platform designed to help dispute resolution professionals manage their practices and cases more efficiently. With a comprehensive suite of tools, including case management, document storage, and client communication features, ADR Notable enables arbitrators, mediators, ombuds, human resources professionals, court systems, government agencies and others to focus on delivering exceptional service to their clients. For more information, visit www.adrnotable.com

