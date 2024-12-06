Hollywood Powerbroker Koshie Mills Hosts Star Studded 7th Annual Heirs Of Afrika International Women Of Power Awards

HEIRS OF AFRIKA FOUNDER KOSHIE MILLS WITH THE INTERNATIONAL WOMEN OF POWER AWARDS HONOREES HEIRS OF AFRIKA FOUNDER KOSHIE MILLS WITH HONOREES AND PRESENTERS OF THE 7TH ANNUAL INTERNATIONAL WOMEN OF POWER AWARDS HEIRS OF AFRIKA FOUNDER KOSHIE MILLS WITH HONOREES AT THE 7TH ANNUAL INTERNATIONAL WOMEN OF POWER AWARDS

Heirs Of Afrika Founder Koshie Mills Hosts Illustrious Black Women From Around The World To The Star Studded 7th Annual International Women Of Power Awards

​Black women are Majestic and Intelligent. The Awards celebrates sisterhood and changes the negative narratives surrounding us. It cements the connection between Africa and it's Heirs in the diaspora.” — Koshie Mills

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 7th Annual Heirs Of Afrika International Women Of Power Awards was a star-studded affair held on November 24, 2024 at the Sheraton Grand Los Angeles. Koshie Mills, Media Executive and Hollywood Powerbroker is the Founder and Executive Producer of the show. Mills’ passion is to reconnect Africans on the continent with its global descendants in the diaspora. Koshie manifested her dream of having illustrious black women of power from all around the world, coming together on one accord to foster cultural exchange.This year Heirs of Afrika’s mantra was Ascension, Lets Rise Together! The elegant Awards program was created to honor black women and celebrate sisterhood. The diversity and kaleidoscope of global black women in the room created a sophisticated atmosphere of royalty and inspiration. The Signature Throne Room where the Queens were photographed in their full regalia and invited to claim their thrones was unmatched. The power of excellence was displayed in the entertainment quality and programming, hosted by Emmy and NAACP Award-winning Actor and Producer, Wendy Raquel Robinson.The show commenced with an ancestral welcome of the powerful sounds of African drums and affirmation by the host, Robinson. Attendees were invited to declare, "I AM A DAUGHTER OF THE SOIL,™ and I AM A SON OF THE SOIL”.™ The moment permeated the ballroom air with its culturally fragrant ambiance and set the tone for the palpable love, camaraderie, and positive energy. A true testament to the need and reason why Founder Koshie Mills curated this safe space, to fuel and infuse black women with love. Miss Heirs of Afrika this year shines brightly in Ghanaian-American Vivian Yeboah (A/K/A Young Africana).Hundreds of black women laughed, cried, and danced to the electrifying magical performance and mini concert by Iconic musical artist, hailing from West London, Estelle!Says Koshie Mills,‘ “Black women are majestic, strong, and intelligent, yet we are rarely celebrated and highly underestimated. My goal with Heirs of Afrika International Women of Power Awards is to change the narratives surrounding us, by demonstrating how much we love each other, and how our magnificence is worthy of celebration. It's time we anchored ourselves in our power as African women, who understand the immense value we bring to the world. The Awards continue to cement the connection between Africa and its Heirs in the diaspora. That was my intention.”Six women of Power from across various industries and countries were Honored and chosen this year. They are change agents, thought leaders, trailblazers, captains of industries and dynamic representations in their communities.• CAROLINE WANGA - WARRIOR “Adinkrahene” AWARD (CEO of Essence Ventures)• MEAGAN GOOD – ENTERTAINMENT ROAR “Nya Gidi” AWARD, (Actor, Tyler Perry’s Divorce In The Black, Producer, and Author)• CHINEY OGWUMIKE - HEIRS OF AFRIKA “Sankofa” AWARD (WNBA All-Star, Founder, Queen Of The Continent)• JANEISHA JOHN - BUSINESS LIONHEART “Akofena” AWARD (Producer, Zeus Network)• SHAVONE CHARLES - MEDIA TITAN “Dame-Dame” AWARD (Global Head of Diversity at TikTok)• SIERRA McCLAIN - GODDESS BEAUTY “Duafe” AWARD (Actor Fox 9-1-1-Lonestar, Musical Artist, Thrii)Multi-Generational Celebrity Presenters included Ryan Destiny (Actor, The Fire Inside), Ledisi (Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter), Kofi Siriboe (Actor, Queen Sugar, Harlem) Aba Blankson (NAACP CMO), Yetide Badaki (Actor, American Gods), Lemuel Plummer (CEO and Founder of Zeus Network) and Pepi Sonuga (Actor/Singer).Special guests included Kwesi Boakye (Actor, TNT “Claws), Folake Olowofoyeku (Actor, Bob Loves Abishola), Assemblywoman Tina McKinnor.Some of the most esteemed corporate names were sponsor brand partners; Google, Amazon MGM Studios, Ancestry, Zeus Network , Black Radiance, and Kenya Tourism.VIP Gift Bag sponsors provided by WEN Beauty, EBIN New York, Tropical Isle, R&R Beauty and many more. Actress/Producer Issa Rae’s VIARAE Prosecco and Uncle Neerest were the alcohol sponsors.“Events like Heirs Of Afrika change the conversation about African American women, because it shows us how much we love and support each other.” - Yvette Nicole Brown“Heirs Of Afrika shows the importance and power of sisterhood.” - Naturi Naughton“We need events like Heirs Of Afrika, it opens our minds and makes us feel like this is who we truly are.”- Entrepreneur Tabitha Brown"Women are the Backbone and the Future, that is why we need THIS!" - Actress Ryan Michelle BatheABOUT KOSHIE MILLSKoshie Mills is best known as a Media Executive and Power Broker in Hollywood. Before founding her boutique public relations firm K3PR, her experience in the entertainment industry came from over two decades of managing the careers of her three successful sons who are actors, tastemakers and young moguls within the television, music, and film industries: Kwame Boateng, Kofi Siriboe and Kwesi Boakye. Mills created and Executive Produced The Diaspora Dialogues platform and television show which aired in the fall of 2018 on The Africa Channel. Currently, she has redefined the name and brand to HEIRS OF AFRIKA to align with the massive explosive response from the global black community, to reclaim their identity and inherit they're birthright of being simply African Heirs.ABOUT HEIRS OF AFRIKAHeirs Of Afrika Inc. (HOA) is a global multimedia enterprise and movement formerly known as The Diaspora Dialogues. Ghanaian American media executive, Koshie Mills founded Heirs Of Afrika Inc. to fulfill her passion to bridge the gap and reconnect Africans on the continent with its global descendants in the diaspora. Under the new name and umbrella, the company ethos embraces a 360 view of creating original and inspiring content to amplify the multicultural voices in the media landscape of TV, Film, Digital, Podcast and Alternative Media for a global audience. Designed to elevate culturally infused narratives, HOA joins the echelon of top production houses creating inspiring and necessary black content.Follow Heirs Of Afrika:Website : www.heirsofafrika.com Twitter : https://twitter.com/heirsofafrika Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/heirsofafrika Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/HeirsOfAfrika/ Official Social Media Hashtags: #HEIRSOFAFRIKA #CLAIMYOURTHRONE #IWOP2024Sunia Riggins -Email: media.thediasporadialogues@gmail.com

7th Annual International Women Of Power Awards Recap

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.