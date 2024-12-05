Customer Solutions Group Appoints Jeff Piotrowski as Chief Customer Officer

Jeff Piotrowski joins CSG as Chief Customer Officer

Jeff Piotrwoski joins Customer Solutions Group as Chief Customer Officer.

JP’s wealth of experience and strategic vision align perfectly with CSG's commitment to putting our clients at the heart of everything we do.” — Jeff Feuer, CEO and co-founder of CSG

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Customer Solutions Group (CSG), a leader in connections and lead generation for the insurance industry and beyond, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Piotrowski as its new Chief Customer Officer. Jeff Piotrowski, who brings over a decade of experience in lead generation and customer acquisition, officially joined CSG on December 2nd. Jeff previously led the insurance vertical at Verisk Marketing Solutions, the consumer insights division of the multi-billion-dollar insurance analytics business. With a strong track record of driving customer success, Piotrowski’s contributions and perspective have been widely recognized. He has been published in industry trades, has led research studies furthering insurers’ understanding of their customers, and Jeff regularly appears on expert panels that discuss optimal customer experience and lead conversion strategies.Jeff Feuer, CEO and co-founder of CSG, says, "JP's deep understanding of the sales data ecosystem and customer retention strategies will be invaluable as we continue to refine and expand our service offerings. On top of that, he is a person of exceptional character, and we are thrilled to have JP on board. We look forward to the positive impact he will undoubtedly have on our business and partnerships.”As Chief Customer Officer, Piotrowski will be responsible for enhancing CSG’s customer-centric approach, overseeing customer acquisition strategies, and ensuring the highest levels of client satisfaction. His leadership will help drive the continued growth and success of the organization while solidifying CSG's position as a trusted partner in the insurance industry."I am thrilled to join Customer Solutions Group at such an exciting time," said Jeff Piotrowski. "I share the company’s passion and commitment to innovation in support of delivering a world-class customer experience. I look forward to collaborating with the team to build on this strong foundation and help our clients achieve even greater success in connecting with the people that need them most."For more information about CSG and its services, visit www.csgconnections.com ABOUT CUSTOMER SOLUTIONS GROUPCustomer Solutions Group is a leading provider of customer acquisition and retention solutions for over 30 years. With a focus on data-driven strategies, CSG helps clients optimize their lead generation processes and deliver exceptional customer experiences that drive long-term success.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.