RideAlike Builds Community at the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN) Showcase

RideAlike Co-Founders Zelani Bhuiyan and Abeda Bhuiyan pose with Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade of Ontario, Victor Fedeli

RideAlike featured in Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN) Showcase to demonstrate their transformative automotive technology with municipality leaders.

Through innovative solutions and sustainable mobility options, we aim to simplify lives, reduce barriers to accessing a car, and foster a sense of connection within the community.” — Zelani Bhuiyan, Co-Founder and CEO of RideAlike

MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Monday, December 2 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM EST, the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN), led by Ontario Centre of Innovation (OCI), hosted an exclusive, invite-only trade fair to bring together 100+ industry leaders and key stakeholders. The purpose of this event, in collaboration with the City of Markham and City of Vaughan, was to provide a platform to showcase innovation and the future of the automotive industry.

The event featured exclusive insights into the automative industry, with keynote speeches from Steven Del Duca, Mayor of Vaughan, Frank Scarpitti, Mayor of Markham, Victor Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade of Ontario, and Raed Kadri, head of OVIN. Startups were given the opportunity to network and showcase how their products promote a solution to the various challenges in the automative sector and redefine the future of sustainability. Among these startups was Zelani Bhuiyan, Co-Founder and CEO, and Abeda Bhuiyan, Co-Founder and COO of RideAlike.

“Vehicle ownership is not always a convenient option for residents, so we provided the alternative of renting from neighbour as the most cost-effective solution for affordable transportation, without the hassle of external rental companies. Through innovative solutions and sustainable mobility options, we aim to simplify lives, reduce barriers to accessing a car, and foster a sense of connection within the community. At this networking showcase, we were able to demonstrate our platform and discuss the future of automative innovation. It was about building a more resilient, inclusive, and forward-thinking community where people can thrive together.” said Zelani Bhuiyan, CEO of RideAlike.

RideAlike is the world's first AI powered car-sharing marketplace for multi-residential communities, offering contactless, on-demand car rentals for residents in select high-rise condominium buildings across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). Using the app, residents can easily share, rent and swap cars seamlessly within their own communities, eliminating the need to travel to traditional rental agencies and providing a convenient, hassle-free solution to modern suburban mobility. As a result of streamlining the car rental process, RideAlike tackles automative challenges by reducing traffic congestion, maximizing parking efficiency, lowering CO2 emissions that are otherwise used to travel to traditional rental companies, and provides an affordable way to finance vehicle ownership expenses.

“Ontario is the epicentre of automotive and mobility innovation, leading the charge in the adoption and deployment of groundbreaking technologies that will reduce gridlock, support growing communities, and strengthen the economy for generations to come...The demonstrations unveiled at the OVIN Demonstration Zone are proof of this, showcasing Ontario’s leadership in fostering collaboration with municipalities, SMEs, and industry to drive innovation, bring Ontario-made technologies to market, and reinforce the province’s position as the global automotive and mobility hub of the future.” Said Raed Kadri, head of Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN), in a recent press release.

Following this event, RideAlike will kick off a six-month city pilot with select condos from The Remington Group. This initiative allows residents to rent cars from their neighbours and enjoy the convenience of contactless pickup in their own parking garages. This arrangement is pivotal for RideAlike to drive the expansion of sustainable urban mobility in the multi-residential communities.

About RideAlike

RideAlike launched the world’s first AI powered car sharing marketplace for multi-residential communities, allowing residents to rent or swap vehicles with people in their own building. By reducing the need for personal car ownership, RideAlike helps cut traffic congestion, maximize parking efficiency, and lower carbon emissions, making urban spaces more sustainable for everyone. RideAlike empowers people to connect with each other by sharing cars in a way that is efficient, affordable, and sustainable. Through partnerships with property managers and municipal leaders, RideAlike aims to redefine urban mobility and transform how communities approach car ownership and usage.

To learn more, download the RideAlike app from App Store or Google Play or visit www.ridealike.com. For more information, please contact hello@ridealike.com.

Zelani Bhuiyan Speaks on RideAlike in 60 Seconds

