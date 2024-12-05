Verizon declares quarterly dividend on December 5

NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) today declared a quarterly dividend of 67.75 cents per outstanding share, unchanged from the previous quarter. The quarterly dividend is payable on February 3, 2025, to Verizon shareholders of record at the close of business on January 10, 2025.

"Our focus on creating excellent connected life experiences for our customers every day empowers us to pay a consistent dividend, which we have increased for 18 consecutive years,” said Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg. “With the largest consumer wireless base in the U.S., industry leading share in business, and strong cash flow, we are able use our dividend to enhance long-term value for our shareholders.”

Verizon has approximately 4.2 billion shares of common stock outstanding. The company made $8.4 billion in cash dividend payments in the last three quarters.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. Verizon’s world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Eric Wilkens

eric.wilkens@verizon.com

201-572-9317

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.