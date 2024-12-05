Submit Release
Good News you Auto-know!

Local Army Vet gets his dream car completely restored.

Lancaster, PA, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After sitting in his garage for 30 years, Lancaster native and U.S. Army veteran Wilbur Snook had his dream car, a 1968 Chevrolet Camaro, completely restored. His inspiring story and kind personality motivated Stoner Car Care to share his passion with the world. See his story here: https://youtu.be/BS2Wwx75SbI

"Every Car Has a Story" is a locally produced series exploring the love and dedication involved in maintaining, restoring, and driving classic cars. These car stories will excite any automotive enthusiast, as characters like Wilbur share their unique experiences. Watch more inspiring stories, like Wilbur's here: https://www.youtube.com/@EveryCarHasAStory


