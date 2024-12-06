Sandra kawar

Sandra Kawar Wins Prestigious Women in Tech Global Award for Community Leadership

AMMAN, JORDAN, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sandra Kawar, a trailblazing award-winning director, educator, and advocate for innovation and inclusion, has been named the winner of the Women in Tech Global Award 2024 in the Community category. This global recognition celebrates her transformative contributions to the tech ecosystem, solidifying her position as one of the most influential figures driving diversity and innovation in technology.The Women in Tech Global Awards, partnered with industry giants including Google, AWS, Netflix, and more, honor individuals who are shaping the future of technology with creativity, impact, and inclusivity. Sandra’s remarkable achievement reflects her dedication to empowering underrepresented voices and advancing the use of cutting-edge technologies such as Unreal Engine, XR, and AI in storytelling, education, and community building.As the first woman in the MENAPT region to be authorized as an Unreal Authorized Instructor by Epic Games, Sandra has continually pushed boundaries, mentoring women and aspiring creators through initiatives like the Epic Games Women Creator Program and the Women in Games International Mentorship Program, powered by Amazon Games. Her leadership of the Unreal Engine’s Baghdad and Amman Chapters has fostered innovation hubs where creators, developers, and technologists collaborate to redefine the future of entertainment and interactive media.“I am deeply honored to receive this award,” Sandra said. “It stands as a testament to the power of community, inclusion, and the limitless potential of innovation. My mission is to inspire more women and underrepresented groups to not only participate in the tech industry but to lead it.”Sandra's impact transcends borders. Her work in virtual production, games, and volumetric XR storytelling has earned her international acclaim, including His Majesty King Abdullah II's Order for Distinction. She has been a speaker at global events such as PG Connects Dubai and the Mastercard Innovation Hub, using her platform to champion gender equity and creative excellence.This milestone underscores Sandra’s unwavering commitment to crafting inclusive worlds and inspiring the next generation of leaders in technology.About Sandra KawarSandra Kawar is an Emmy judge, a mentor, and an award-winning director celebrated for her innovative approach to virtual production and games. She is the Chapter Lead for the Official Unreal Engine Chapters in Amman & Baghdad and has received numerous accolades for her contributions to storytelling, technology, and education.Sandra Kawar website: www.sandrakawar.com

