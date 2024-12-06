Circles Accelerates Globally: Launches SaaS Business in Americas, Spins Off Jetpac eSIM Business, Appoints New Leaders

From left to right: Sanjay Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer; Deepak Gulati, President of Corporate and Industry Alliances; Aditya Goyal, CEO of Jetpac; Ashish Gupta, Vice President of Strategy and Business Development, Americas Circles.co

Circles appoints new leaders to accelerate SaaS growth across 6 continents and hyper-scale Jetpac, its Travel eSIM & lifestyle business.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Circles , a global telco technology leader, today announced its entry into North America for its software-as-a-service (SaaS) business, the spinoff of its rapidly growing travel eSIM business Jetpac , and four key leadership appointments to drive global expansion. These milestones mark the next phase of Circles’ growth as it strengthens its partnerships with leading telcos and pushes boundaries in innovation, customer experience, and digital transformation globally.Powering Global Growth and Digital Transformation with Key Partnerships and Strategic ExpansionOver the past decade, Circles has established itself as a category creator in the telco industry, forging strong partnerships with global leaders like KDDI Corporation, e&, AT&T, and Telkomsel across six continents. This underscores Circles’ ability to build customer-centric digital brands that excel in innovation and engagement worldwide.Circles has consistently delivered strong business results for its partners. In close partnership with KDDI Digital Life, Circles achieved the highest customer satisfaction for povo2.0, Japan’s favourite digital telco, with a 30% growth in user engagement and an 8% increase in average revenues per user (ARPU). With e&, Circles enabled Onic to lead in the Middle East with 100% digital payment experiences, ARPU growth two to three times higher than market averages and accolades like Best Mobile App and Digital Ambassador of the Year at the 2024 Pakistan Digital Awards.In 2024, Circles expanded further by partnering with AT&T and Telkomsel, showcasing its ability to scale globally and deliver exceptional outcomes for top telco operators.Circles will deepen its global presence in 2025 by entering the North American market, leveraging its AT&T partnership to drive transformation in one of the world’s most dynamic telco regions, and advancing its mission of global digital innovation.Jetpac Spinoff: A High-Growth Travel eSIM Venture, for a 100% hassle-free travel experienceLaunched in 2022, Jetpac was created to address critical gaps in travel connectivity. In just two years, it has become a leading innovator in travel technology and premium eSIM solutions, delivering exceptional value to travelers worldwide.Jetpac has attained remarkable growth, achieving 10x annual growth and reaching customers over 150 countries. With industry-leading customer satisfaction and best-in-class NPS scores, it has set new benchmarks for travel connectivity. Jetpac won the prestigious 2023 Travel Product of the Year award by the Asian Telecom Awards.Jetpac is now being spun off as a high-growth venture under Circles’ group. This strategic move, supported by a partnership with KDDI Corporation, positions Jetpac to expand in the multi-billion-dollar global travel-tech market and to bring in more strategic partners for Jetpac.Key Leadership Appointments to Drive Global GrowthTo bolster its leadership team as it expands business globally, Circles announced 4 strategic leadership appointments: Sanjay Kaul as Chief Revenue Officer, Deepak Gulati as President of Corporate and Industry Alliances, Aditya Goyal as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jetpac, and Ashish Gupta as Vice President of Strategy and Business Development, Americas.As Chief Revenue Officer, Sanjay Kaul will lead global sales and marketing initiatives to drive revenue growth, deepen partner relationships, and expand Circles’ presence in key markets worldwide. With over 30 years of experience across telecommunications, media, and technology, Sanjay was most recently President and General Manager of Cisco’s Service Provider Business in Asia-Pacific & Japan and also held leadership roles in Ericsson, Telia and BT Group.Deepak Gulati assumes the role of President of Corporate and Industry Alliances, where he will drive global strategic partnerships and champion Circles’ vision for telco digital transformation. Deepak joined Circles in 2019 as Executive Director and Head of International Business and has been instrumental in scaling the company’s global operations and fostering key industry alliances.Aditya Goyal has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jetpac, Circles' fast-growing travel eSIM and travel convenience lifestyle business. With close to two decades of experience in consumer tech and consumer packaged goods (CPG), Aditya has been pivotal to Jetpac's global growth and success since its launch. Before joining Circles and Jetpac, Aditya held senior roles at Unilever and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and is a gold medallist from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). In his new role, Aditya will continue to drive Jetpac’s global expansion and redefine travel convenience, delivering exceptional customer experiences.Ashish Gupta has been appointed Vice President of Strategy and Business Development, Americas. Based in the US, Ashish will lead Circles’ expansion in North America. With close to two decades of strategy and business development experience across organizations like Circles, BCG, and Kearney, Ashish will focus on strengthening Circles' market presence, forging valuable partnerships, and accelerating digital transformation in the Americas in his new role.Rameez Ansar, Co-Founder and CEO of Circles said, "We couldn't have celebrated our 10th anniversary in a more meaningful way as we transition into our next phase of growth. Building on our strong partnerships with 5 of the top 10 global telcos across 15 countries and the rapid growth of new ventures like Jetpac, Circles is well-positioned to continue disrupting the industry with innovative solutions that help telcos thrive in the digital age. With these strategic leadership appointments and structural enhancements, Circles is ready to accelerate our global expansion and reshape both the telco and tech industries. We remain deeply grateful to our partners for their trust and warmly welcome Sanjay, Deepak, Aditya and Ashish as our new leaders, as we embark on this exciting journey ahead."About CirclesFounded in 2014, Circles is a global technology company reimagining the telco industry with its SaaS platform, helping telco operators launch and operate successful digital brands. Today, Circles is partnering with operators in 14 countries across 6 continents with the mission to deliver digital experiences to millions of people through our businesses.Circles. Life, the digital lifestyle brand, empowers and delights customers across the world by offering digital experiences that go beyond traditional telco services; and are active in Singapore and Australia.Circles is backed by global investors such as Peak XV Partners, Warburg Pincus, EDBI and Founders Fund – renowned institutions with a track record of backing industry-shaking innovators.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.