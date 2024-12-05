Grants Available to Improve Boat Pumpout Facilities to Keep RI Coastal Waters Clean

Published on Thursday, December 05, 2024

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is announcing that grants are available to communities and private businesses that own and/or operate boating facilities that are accessible to the public. The grants, funded by the US Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) Clean Vessel Act (CVA), support construction and maintenance of marine and land-based pump-out facilities to assist boaters with properly disposing of sewage. Since 1994, DEM has awarded over $2.5 million in CVA grants.

New for the 2025 CVA Grant program, DEM has partnered with the Rhode Island Marine Trade Association (RIMTA) to streamline grants for routine operation and maintenance costs such as periodic maintenance, winterization, spring commissioning, and replacement parts. Contact Brian Dursi, RIMTA executive director, at brian@rimta.org for information on how to apply.

“DEM is thrilled to work together with RIMTA to more effectively support municipal and marine trades partners to help prevent the discharge of boat sewage,” said DEM Director Terry Gray. “With nearly 40,000 registered boats in Rhode Island, the CVA grant program critically empowers Rhode Island’s recreational boaters to do their part to keep Narragansett Bay and our local waters clean, which are central to the Ocean State’s environment, way of life, and economy.”

Marinas, yacht clubs, and municipalities are eligible to apply for funding. Projects to construct, replace, retrofit, or maintain pumpout facilities will be considered. All grant awards are subject to a 25% grantee (partner) dollar match requirement. DEM will offer grant awards for eligible project costs of new and replacement land‐based facilities, and for eligible project costs of new and replacement mobile pumpout boats. Operators of mobile pumpout vessels can also apply for grant awards for eligible Operation and Maintenance (O&M) costs. O&M costs eligible for reimbursement include hull painting; engine, pump, and trailer maintenance; insurance of pumpout vessels; fuel and oil; winterization; storage; launching and hauling; boat safety equipment, and personal protective equipment. DEM also offers grant awards to operators of land-based pumpout stations for eligible O&M costs. O&M costs eligible for reimbursement include periodic maintenance; winterization; spring commissioning; replacement parts; and repair of sewer connections.

All applications besides for small recurring operation and maintenance costs must be submitted via the state Grant Management System (eCivis), located here. Applications are currently being accepted for the 2025 season through Dec. 31, 2025. Additional information can be found on DEM’s website. For more information, please contact Steven Engborg at (401)-537-4224 or by email at steven.engborg@dem.ri.gov.

Boat sewage can threaten water quality by introducing bacteria and pathogens, excess nutrients, and chemicals that are harmful to humans and marine life to the water. In 1998, Rhode Island became the first state in the nation to receive a statewide “no discharge” designation from the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that prohibits boaters from discharging sewage into local waterways.

There are currently 15 pump-out boats and 48 public landside facilities located at 50 locations across Narragansett Bay and coastal waters. All pump-out facilities must be kept fully operational to adequately meet demand. Some 40,000 boats are registered in Rhode Island, and the Ocean State welcomes many thousands more visiting boats each year. Last year, a total volume of over 600,000 gallons of sewage was pumped out at these locations and diverted from entering Rhode Island’s surface waters. Visit DEM’s website for a map of marine pump-out facilities in Rhode Island.

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov.